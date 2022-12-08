IND-W vs AUS-W | Have always enjoyed working with Ramesh Powar, remarks Harmanpreet Kaur amidst rift speculations

Today at 3:24 PM
Harmanpreet Kaur has dismissed reports of a rift between India women’s senior players and former head coach Ramesh Powar, stating she as well as her teammates had enjoyed Powar’s stint and his inputs have helped them grow. Powar recently joined the NCA as the men's team’s spin bowling coach.
India women's team will play a five-match T20I series against Australia, starting December 9 in Mumbai’s Dr. DY Patil Stadium. The hosts will play under newly-appointed batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar while Ramesh Powar, their former head coach, will be returning to Bangalore’s National Cricket Academy (NCA) as a spin bowling coach.
Multiple reports speculated that Powar did not have a good relationship with India’s senior players, which forced him to lose the spot. However, ahead of the series opener against Australia, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur rubbished all such rumours. In fact, Kaur asserted that Powar’s tips and suggestions helped them to improve their skillset.
“There was nothing like that (no differences). Whenever I have worked with him, I have always enjoyed it. As a team, we have grown and we have learned a lot from him. It’s a BCCI decision that he has moved to the NCA and whenever we will be at the NCA, he will always be available,” Kaur said on the eve of the first T20I, quoted by Sportstar.
Further, Kaur highlighted how good her team’s experience under Kanitkar at the NCA was, and is hopeful that they will continue to learn from him.
“We had a very good experience with Hrishi sir when we toured Sri Lanka and when we were at the NCA, he was always available, whenever we needed his help. Hrishi sir brings in a lot of experience to the team and we are looking forward and focusing on the road ahead,” she added,
“We are in the right hands, and whatever decision the BCCI takes, we are okay with it.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Harmanpreet Kaur
- Ramesh Powar
- Hrishikesh Kanitkar
- India Women Vs Australia Women
- India Women Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.