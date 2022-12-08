‘Little brother’ Babar Azam told me I won’t be making T20 World Cup squad, reveals Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik has described Babar Azam as his ‘little brother’ and went on to say that he was told by the current Pakistan all-format captain that he won't play in the T20 World Cup in Australia. Malik further mentioned that if Babar needs any guidance from him, he would always be happy to help.

After Pakistan’s recent defeat against England in the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia, many opined that the Men in Green should have picked Shoaib Malik for the marquee event to provide all-round contributions. Malik, 40 now, last played for Pakistan in a T20I match against Bangladesh in Mirpur in November last year and made headlines when he tweeted about Pakistan’s liking and disliking culture after the Asia Cup.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Malik clarified his tweet had no connection to his ignorance dropping from the national side. In fact, the all-rounder revealed that Babar Azam told him about his non-selection for Pakistan well before the T20 World Cup.

"I am unaware of the inside news but Babar Azam told me that the Asia Cup squad will travel to the T20 World Cup. He was communicating from his side and we are on good terms as he is little brother," Malik told Cricket Pakistan.

"I have already clarified and those who think my selection was based on the tweet, they are totally wrong. The tweet came afterward when I knew that the Asia Cup squad will play at the World Cup. It was not against anyone and was totally based on what I saw.”

Further, Malik stated that if Babar needs any assistance from him in the coming days, he would be happy to step up.

"I will always be there for Babar to guide him regarding his game or anything. I am not a person who will stay unhappy and won't talk just because I am not selected for the Pakistan team. My prayers are with him and I always wish to see him grow more. I want to see Babar and Pakistan team at the top,” Malik added.