LPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Chamika Karunaratne's gruesome catch attempt leaves him with bloody mouth and four missing teeth

Today at 12:39 PM
Cricket might not be a contact sport but it still involves a leather ball and a wooden willow which can cause immense damage if encountered with in unfortunate ways. Chamika Karunaratne learned that lesson after a ball landed right on his teeth while attempting a catch to leave him spilling blood.
The Lanka Premier League is finally underway after postponement earlier in the year, due to the country's economic crisis, and features Sri Lanka's greatest cricketers rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in T20 cricket around the world. In the fourth encounter of the tournament, last edition's runners-up Galle Gladiators took on the newly-minted Kandy Falcons at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on December 7 with an aim to establish early inroads in the six-team event. Even though the latter ran out comfortable winners eventually with five wickets and as many overs to spare in their chase of 122, an incident that occurred early on in the game stole all the headlines.
Winning the toss, Gladiators skipper Kusal Mendis opted to bat first but the decision backfired as they were down to 1/2 after just eight deliveries. Further damage was dealt in the fourth over to the side albeit it was fielder Chamika Karunaratne that bore the brunt of it in a physical sense. Nuwanidu Fernando was up against Carlos Brathwaite on the first ball of the pacer's second over, and in an attempt to turn the tables in the game, tried to clear the fence over cover off a fullish delivery outside off. However, he mistimed it causing the ball to go straight up in the sky, and Karunaratne at point chased after it, running backwards.
The pacer seemed to have positioned himself well but misjudged the ball dropping down and the Kookaburra ended up striking him straight into the mouth. Even though it ended up scrambling into his hands, Karunaratne immediately clutched his mouth with blood visibly pouring out. By the time he left the field, the 26-year-old's lips were drenched in blood and he was immediately taken to a private hospital. Reports later revealed Karunaratne had lost four teeth due to the incident and had to undergo surgery but was in stable condition. Twitterati was left shocked by the gruesome occurrence and wished for Karunaratne's speedy recovery.
OMG!
Chamika hospitalized while attempting catch for Kandy Falcons#LPL2022 #LPL #ChamikaKarunaratne #Cricket pic.twitter.com/yrkT2bbhoG— Ada Derana Sports (@AdaDeranaSports) December 7, 2022
Absolutely scary
Chamika Karunaratne lost his teeths while talking a catch. Scary pic.twitter.com/fYDHOWwp3G— sourav (@Purplepatch22) December 8, 2022
Correct
Nothing is going Chamika Karunaratne’s way#LPL2022 pic.twitter.com/6k03dAfOkg— Chenul Wahalathanthri (@Imchenul) December 7, 2022
Get well soon
Get well soon Chamika Karunaratne! Get back on the field soon and answer all the critics.— Ulfath Uwais (@UlfathUwais) December 7, 2022
@OfficialSLC needs an energetic player of your caliber!
Comeback stronger champ! #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/qQvN9ZWzdp
4 teeth gone
Update on Chamika Karunaratne!— Thimira Navod (@ImThimira07) December 7, 2022
Chamika karunarathne is out of today's game.He lost four teeth in the accident and is on his way to the Galle for immediate surgery with Team Doctor.
He's stable and will be available for the Kandy stage
Kandy Falcons Team Director - Shyam Impett pic.twitter.com/ZvQ2T6VNFg
Poor attempt
Chamika Karunaratne injured while attempting a catch & the ball hit his face during the LPL 2022 4th match between— Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) December 7, 2022
Galle Gladiators & Kandy Falcons at Hambantota. He has been hospitalised-
That must've been painful
Chamika Karunaratne injured while attempting a catch & the ball hit his face during the LPL 2022 4th match between— (L-PAC) Lanka Political Action Committee (@iamirshanrafeek) December 7, 2022
Galle Gladiators & Kandy Falcons at Hambantota. He has been hospitalised- https://t.co/Bv3FUBPvVz #lka
Bloody blow
🇱🇰LPL 2022— Rebecca (@Becca__jp) December 7, 2022
Chamika Karunaratne of the Kandy Falcons has been hospitalised after suffering a blow to his face while attempting a catch during the ongoing match against the Galle Gladiators#lka #SriLanka #CricketTwitter #LPL2022
Surgery time
Chamika Karunaratne suffered an injury while attempting a catch during the #LPL2022 match in Hambantota.— Dasuni Athauda (@AthaudaDasuni) December 7, 2022
He has been hospitalized and is expected to undergo surgery.
It is believed the cricketer has lost several front teeth.
Video- AdaDerana #lka #SriLanka #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/84rxt0TF8a
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.