LPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Chamika Karunaratne's gruesome catch attempt leaves him with bloody mouth and four missing teeth

Winning the toss, Gladiators skipper Kusal Mendis opted to bat first but the decision backfired as they were down to 1/2 after just eight deliveries. Further damage was dealt in the fourth over to the side albeit it was fielder Chamika Karunaratne that bore the brunt of it in a physical sense. Nuwanidu Fernando was up against Carlos Brathwaite on the first ball of the pacer's second over, and in an attempt to turn the tables in the game, tried to clear the fence over cover off a fullish delivery outside off. However, he mistimed it causing the ball to go straight up in the sky, and Karunaratne at point chased after it, running backwards.