AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to Australia capitalizing on surprise early declaration with flurry of wickets in last session

Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland ran rampant with the new ball, their discipline leading to numerous plays and misses but no scalps. It eventually fell on Michael Neser's shoulders to break the deadlock by finding skipper Kraigg Brathwaite's outside edge and sending him back to the hut for 19 while Sharmarh Brooks fell victim to him as well for a lowly eight. Nathan Lyon further added to the damage by having Jermaine Blackwood caught and bowled, taking his 57th scalp at the Adelaide Oval thus surpassing Shane Warne's record for most wickets at the ground. Devon Thomas was the last to depart on the day for 19 after playing a Cameron Green ball onto his stumps as the young Tagenarine Chanderpaul fought along valiantly singlehandedly throughout the innings.