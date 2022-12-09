More Options

AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to Australia capitalizing on surprise early declaration with flurry of wickets in last session

Nathan Lyon overtook Shane Warne for most wickets at the Adelaide Oval

(cricket.com.au)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 5:33 PM

Australia remained in firm control in the second Test at stumps on day two with yet another clinical performance across all aspects of the game. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschane piled on the runs early on before Michael Neser struck twice after Tea before the Windies eventually closed on 102/4.

Australia are well on course to record a clean sweep of the West Indies as they head home after day two on Friday with a strong foothold over the day and night Test at the Adelaide Oval. Carrying on from their overnight score of 330/3 in 89 overs, the Kangaroos went on to bat 38 more overs in which they tallied 181 runs before declaring at 511/7 in the second session. With a new pink ball in their hands and the ground lit by the floodlights, the hosts took advantage of the helpful conditions to snare four wickets by stumps and ended with a 409-run lead heading into day three.

Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head, resuming their innings at 120 and 114 respectively, made light work of the Caribbean bowling in the opening session to move the scoreboard along rapidly and record their 150s with relative ease. The duo looked destined to earn Australia yet another pair of double centuries but the dream was short-lived after Devon Thomas had Labsuchagne caught behind for 163. Head followed soon after, following a mix-up with Cameron Green, missing the landmark by 25 runs at his home venue but did receive a standing ovation from the South Australia faithful. Alex Carey further extended the lead with a brisk 41, putting West Indies in to bat with nearly 40 overs still to play.

Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland ran rampant with the new ball, their discipline leading to numerous plays and misses but no scalps. It eventually fell on Michael Neser's shoulders to break the deadlock by finding skipper Kraigg Brathwaite's outside edge and sending him back to the hut for 19 while Sharmarh Brooks fell victim to him as well for a lowly eight. Nathan Lyon further added to the damage by having Jermaine Blackwood caught and bowled, taking his 57th scalp at the Adelaide Oval thus surpassing Shane Warne's record for most wickets at the ground. Devon Thomas was the last to depart on the day for 19 after playing a Cameron Green ball onto his stumps as the young Tagenarine Chanderpaul fought along valiantly singlehandedly throughout the innings.

The rookie ended the day unbeaten on 47 off 98 balls alongside night watchman Anderson Phillip, as the Caribbean outfit's score reads 102/4 at stumps.

Good day again at office for the boys!

he's gonna be definitely!

Looks pretty in control tho!

Very impressive again with the bat!

Bradherrrrrr.. This is Day 2

Lol! Yeah.

Looks very confident!

Hahaha! Good day mate.

Send em location!

Because he's Green and you are not!

