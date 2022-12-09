AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to Australia capitalizing on surprise early declaration with flurry of wickets in last session

Today at 5:33 PM
Australia remained in firm control in the second Test at stumps on day two with yet another clinical performance across all aspects of the game. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschane piled on the runs early on before Michael Neser struck twice after Tea before the Windies eventually closed on 102/4.
Australia are well on course to record a clean sweep of the West Indies as they head home after day two on Friday with a strong foothold over the day and night Test at the Adelaide Oval. Carrying on from their overnight score of 330/3 in 89 overs, the Kangaroos went on to bat 38 more overs in which they tallied 181 runs before declaring at 511/7 in the second session. With a new pink ball in their hands and the ground lit by the floodlights, the hosts took advantage of the helpful conditions to snare four wickets by stumps and ended with a 409-run lead heading into day three.
Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head, resuming their innings at 120 and 114 respectively, made light work of the Caribbean bowling in the opening session to move the scoreboard along rapidly and record their 150s with relative ease. The duo looked destined to earn Australia yet another pair of double centuries but the dream was short-lived after Devon Thomas had Labsuchagne caught behind for 163. Head followed soon after, following a mix-up with Cameron Green, missing the landmark by 25 runs at his home venue but did receive a standing ovation from the South Australia faithful. Alex Carey further extended the lead with a brisk 41, putting West Indies in to bat with nearly 40 overs still to play.
Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland ran rampant with the new ball, their discipline leading to numerous plays and misses but no scalps. It eventually fell on Michael Neser's shoulders to break the deadlock by finding skipper Kraigg Brathwaite's outside edge and sending him back to the hut for 19 while Sharmarh Brooks fell victim to him as well for a lowly eight. Nathan Lyon further added to the damage by having Jermaine Blackwood caught and bowled, taking his 57th scalp at the Adelaide Oval thus surpassing Shane Warne's record for most wickets at the ground. Devon Thomas was the last to depart on the day for 19 after playing a Cameron Green ball onto his stumps as the young Tagenarine Chanderpaul fought along valiantly singlehandedly throughout the innings.
The rookie ended the day unbeaten on 47 off 98 balls alongside night watchman Anderson Phillip, as the Caribbean outfit's score reads 102/4 at stumps.
Good day again at office for the boys!
2nd Test, Day 2 - Stumps: West Indies 102-4 in their 1st innings and trail Australia by 409 runs.— FAIZ FAZEL (@theFaizFazel) December 9, 2022
Tagenarine Chanderpaul scored an unbeaten 47 as the West Indies ended day 2 of the 2nd Test on 102-4 in their 1st innings & trail Australia by 409 runs in Adelaide. #AUSvsWI
he's gonna be definitely!
Tagenarine chaderpaul has got a solid technique to survive good balls and punishing bad balls. He will be class act in future for wi #AUSvsWI #tagenarinechanderpaul 🤞— Sunny1225 (@Sunny12251) December 9, 2022
Looks pretty in control tho!
AUSTRALIA continue to dominate in the 2nd test as stumps take place on Day 2 of 2nd test match between AUSTRALIA 🇦🇺 and WEST INDIES 🏝— Farooq Alam (@AlamFAR786) December 9, 2022
WI are 102-4 trailing AUS by 409 runs
AUS declared their first inning on 511-7#AUSvsWI
Very impressive again with the bat!
Tagenarine Chanderpaul impresses again, but Australia are well in control having picked up four wickets before stumps on day two #AUSvWI #AUSvsWI— FAIZ FAZEL (@theFaizFazel) December 9, 2022
Bradherrrrrr.. This is Day 2
Stumps, Day 4— FAIZ FAZEL (@theFaizFazel) December 9, 2022
Australia not only post a huge total on the board, they also get 4 wickets as WI end the day with 102/4. #AUSvsWI
Lol! Yeah.
Listen Brian Lara needs to start a cricketing podcast. The way he talks about cricket is just very intriguing. There’s a reason why he’s such a 🐐 #AUSvsWI— Ashlee (@_itsashleeee_) December 9, 2022
Looks very confident!
Chanderpaul v2.0 is the real deal. #AUSvsWI— Gavin Dingley (@GJDingley) December 9, 2022
Hahaha! Good day mate.
Stumps on day 2. Now going to watch Brian Lara highlights on YouTube @FoxCricket #AUSvsWI— William Polak 🌐 (@willpolak) December 9, 2022
Send em location!
Cameron Green is faster than every, single bowler in the west Indies team. Why would he not bowl bouncers every ball in the last over of the day?#ChinMusic #AUSvsWI— Jim Dolan (@JimDolanSport) December 9, 2022
Because he's Green and you are not!
Why can’t someone look at me the way that Mitchell Starc looks at Cameron Green? 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 #AUSvsWI pic.twitter.com/N55I7UYsD3— Ashlee (@_itsashleeee_) December 9, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Travis Head
- Tangenarine Chanderpaul
- Michael Neser
- Australia Vs West Indies
- Australia Cricket Team
- West Indies Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.