AUS vs WI | Twitter slams Cameron Green for 'brainfade' dismissal moments after depriving local hero Travis Head of maiden Test double century

The West Australian youngster did not look comfortable right from the offset and struggled to get going against a West Indies attack that had barely looked threatening throughout the match. While the Kangaroos waited for him to amp up the scoring in hopes of a quick declaration, the 23-year-old added salt to their wounds by sending the well-set Travis Head back to the pavilion. Having struck out for 99 in the previous game, Head had scored his first Test ton on his home ground in Adelaide and added 75 runs more on the second day en route to what seemed like a certain double century. However, in the 120th over, he became victim to a miscommunication with Green in the middle of the pitch after the batter refused to return for two despite pushing for it initially. By the time Head turned back and tried to get to safety, it was too late and the bails were dislodged in time by keeper Joshua da Silva to resign Head to disappointment.