INDW vs AUSW | Twitter reacts after Shafali Verma throws her wicket away in bizarre manner just after hitting audacious six

Shafali Verma throws her wicket away in bizarre manner just after hitting audacious six.

(BCCI)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 8:05 PM

Whenever swashbuckling batters play poor shots immediately after making an impact with delightful strokes, it brings disappointment to the fans. Shafali Verma, one of the most clean-hitters in women’s cricket, slashed six over point against Ellyse Perry but fell to her terribly on the next ball.

The five-match women’s T20I series between India and Australia got off to a rollicking start in Mumbai’s Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy after tourists skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and chose to field first. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma scored 28 runs off the first 16 balls, of which Shafali smashed 21 off nine. Her most delicious stroke came in the third over, when she slashed Ellyse Perry over point for six runs. It was so pleasing to the eye that even Perry was in awe for a while after watching that stroke before returning to her run-up mark for the next ball.

However, Shafali did not last long. In fact, to be fair, the manner in which she was dismissed was very poor. The next ball after the six that Perry bowled was pitched down the leg side. Shafali tried to pull it, but only to find an outside edge before the ball went to Healy’s big gloves behind the stumps.

Twitter heaped praise on Shafali for smashing Perry for six with such ease but was soon disappointed after she lost her wicket in that fashion.

