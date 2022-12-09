INDW vs AUSW | Twitter reacts after Shafali Verma throws her wicket away in bizarre manner just after hitting audacious six

Today at 8:05 PM
Whenever swashbuckling batters play poor shots immediately after making an impact with delightful strokes, it brings disappointment to the fans. Shafali Verma, one of the most clean-hitters in women’s cricket, slashed six over point against Ellyse Perry but fell to her terribly on the next ball.
The five-match women’s T20I series between India and Australia got off to a rollicking start in Mumbai’s Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy after tourists skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and chose to field first. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma scored 28 runs off the first 16 balls, of which Shafali smashed 21 off nine. Her most delicious stroke came in the third over, when she slashed Ellyse Perry over point for six runs. It was so pleasing to the eye that even Perry was in awe for a while after watching that stroke before returning to her run-up mark for the next ball.
However, Shafali did not last long. In fact, to be fair, the manner in which she was dismissed was very poor. The next ball after the six that Perry bowled was pitched down the leg side. Shafali tried to pull it, but only to find an outside edge before the ball went to Healy’s big gloves behind the stumps.
Twitter heaped praise on Shafali for smashing Perry for six with such ease but was soon disappointed after she lost her wicket in that fashion.
Super innings!
December 9, 2022
Good one
Good Cameo by Shafali Verma pic.twitter.com/sA0aVlyXJP— Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) December 9, 2022
It's fav
Shafali Verma bashing Megan schutt is my fav game🔥🔥🔥🔥🥳🥳😍#INDvAUS— AsHu⁷🇮🇳|| (C) KAUR ERA (@AshuCric07) December 9, 2022
Memories
Might be short Innings, but her stay reminds me 2019 Shafali Verma. Played 👏#INDvAUS— AsHu⁷🇮🇳|| (C) KAUR ERA (@AshuCric07) December 9, 2022
Perry strikes
Shafali Verma goes after a firing knock 21 off 10— CHEEKU 🇮🇳 (@CricCrazy_1) December 9, 2022
Ellyse perry strikes, we lose our first wicket ☝️#INDvAUS
That was beauty
Shafali Verma what a six 🔥— Harsh 🇭🇷 (@Hxrsh21) December 9, 2022
Danger is gone
Four, six and OUT!— FAIZ FAZEL (@theFaizFazel) December 9, 2022
Ellyse Perry removes the dangerous Shafali Verma ☝️ #INDvAUS
They definetly can
Rohit sharma and Kl Rahul after watching Shafali verma 21(10) pic.twitter.com/Hu9eetiZ2q— Jaydev Unadkat's Saurashtra #VijayHazareTrophy (@Indiancric_) December 9, 2022
It's a thing of beauty
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana are really treat to watch 😍😍— Alisha (@Cricketophilic) December 9, 2022
Specially their intent 👏👏#IndvAus
Viru vibes
Shafali Verma walked back after playing a @virendersehwag like knock while opening the innings for India in 1st T20I against Asutralia women.— Vineet Vashisht (@VineetVash) December 9, 2022
She smashed 21 off 10 with the help of 2 fours and 2 sixes.#shafaliverma #INDWvAUSW
