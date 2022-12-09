INDW vs AUSW | Twitter reacts after Shafali Verma throws her wicket away in bizarre manner just after hitting audacious six

The five-match women’s T20I series between India and Australia got off to a rollicking start in Mumbai’s Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy after tourists skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and chose to field first. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma scored 28 runs off the first 16 balls, of which Shafali smashed 21 off nine. Her most delicious stroke came in the third over, when she slashed Ellyse Perry over point for six runs. It was so pleasing to the eye that even Perry was in awe for a while after watching that stroke before returning to her run-up mark for the next ball.