PAK vs ENG | Twitter lauds ‘mysterious’ Abrar Ahmed for leaving Ben Stokes awed and open-mouthed with brilliant googly

Abrar Ahmed had a day to remember against England in Multan.

(Getty)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 5:30 PM

The international circuit never disappoints in producing talented young cricketers, and Abrar Ahmed has emerged as the new talk of the town following his stupendous debut in Multan. In fact, despite being bamboozled by Abrar’s googly, even Ben Stokes was left in awe of Pakistan’s mystery spinner.

England lasted 51.4 overs in the first innings of the second Test match against Pakistan in Multan on Friday. Yet, they posted 281 after opting to bat, courtesy of an aggressive batting approach on a track that helped Pakistani spinners in leaps and bounds. In fact, all ten wickets were taken by the hosts’ spinners, of which seven were claimed by debutant Abrar Ahmed alone.

Abrar was exceptional throughout his first outing for his national side. At one point, it seemed like he might take all ten wickets, only for Zahid Mahmood to snare the last three English wickets. The 24-year-old returned excellent figures of 22-1-114-7, including dismissals of Joe Root and Ben Stokes.

Although the delivery to get Root leg-before wicket was quite impressive, the manner in which Stokes was removed was even better and left everyone speechless. The third ball of the 43rd over was pitched on leg stump and turned away sharply from Stokes, who pushed forward in an attempt to defend it. He failed to make any connection with the ball due to the spin before the Kookaburra eventually hit the top of offf stump.

Stokes’ mouth immediately opened out while when the bails were sent flying, thus expressing the England captain's sheer surprise at how good the ball was. Twitterati did not take long to join the party and heap praise on Pakistan’s newly-emerged mystery spinner.

