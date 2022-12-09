PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts as ‘arrogant’ Aleem Dar asks third umpire to double check even after latter’s DRS verdict

Today at 3:34 PM
Similar to the players, umpires endure bad days too when nothing goes in their way. However, umpire Aleem Dar refused to accept the fact that he was having one such rare day, as was evident in his demand to third umpire Joel Wilson despite the latter having already delivered his final verdict.
During the first session of Day 1 of the second Test between England and Pakistan, Aleem Dar had three decisions overturned by the third umpire in Multan. Among them, the one which attracted the most attention occurred in the 19th over of England’s innings, bowled by Pakistan’s new sensation Abrar Ahmed.
After hitting a century in the first Test, Duckett was playing in the second game in a similarly aggressive manner and did not take long to reach his fifty, achieving the feat in the 18th over. In the following over, he tried to carry on with the carnage by attempting a reverse sweep against Abrar, who bowled a full-length delivery that pitched outside the off stump. However, the ball rattled into Duckett's leg and Aleem, after watching Duckett’s pads was right in front of the wicket before the ball hit, raised his finger to signal the batsman out.
Nevertheless, Duckett did not take much time to challenge the decision, as he was confident that the ball hit his gloves before going to his pads. The replay only confirmed Duckett's belief. The third-umpire Joel Wilson was satisfied with the footage he had seen and asked Aleem to reverse his decision. Yet, Aleem requested Wilson to double-check the decision, carrying doubts that Duckett’s bat might hit the ground at the same time when the ball touched the gloves. However, Aleem was proved wrong despite the double-check, and Wilson stood with the decision he had given earlier.
Never seen this
pic.twitter.com/EXzGQTB6Iihave— MINI BUS 2022 (@minibus2022) December 9, 2022
Check again!
Today Aleem Dar gave Duckett out LBW but Pak reviewed it. TV umpire concluded he is not out but Aleem Dar asked TV umpire to check again since bat was close to touching pitch too. Is this allowed once TV umpire has concluded his decision? @bhogleharsha @WasimJaffer14 #Cricket— Animesh Pai (@animeshpai) December 9, 2022
Nudging third umpire
Aleem Dar nudging the third-umpire to look at something even after the third-umpire did his routine and communicated his decision to the on-field umpire. Breach of protocol? #PAKvsENG #pakveng— M SatyaKam (@satyakam92) December 9, 2022
Why arguing!
Why the hell onfield umpire is arguing with third umpire..? Didn't expect this from Aleem. #PAKvENG— Nitin Choudhary (@NitinCh75576784) December 9, 2022
Nervous intern
This third umpire really has "nervous intern on first day of work" energy.— Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) December 9, 2022
Got bullied by Aleem Dar into rechecking his decision earlier and now nervous giggles about delay in ultra edge and ball tracker.#PAKvsENG
Nightmare
Aleem Dar having a nightmare. His third decision in a row to be overturned lmao.— AB (@AB_Singh7) December 9, 2022
Reversed decision
Abrar successfully gets his third - it won't be an exaggeration if I call it a 'dream debut" however, Aleem Dar reversed his decision twice in two hours - what do I call this? #PAKvsENG— Aiman Sohail (@aimansohaill) December 9, 2022
Wasting reviews
Aleem dar changing his decision for the third time and babar not wasting his reviews😭😭 Man this day is weird— Minahil Atif (@Atif4Minahil) December 9, 2022
Changed decision
Aleem dar changed his decision for the third time.😱— KHIZAR AHMAD 🇮🇳 (@KhizarAhmad313) December 9, 2022
I haven't seen this before in his umpiring career.#PAKvsENG
Under pressure
In this over Aleem Bhai was more under pressure than Duckett.— Ramiz (@Ramiz_Hasan) December 9, 2022
