PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts as ‘arrogant’ Aleem Dar asks third umpire to double check even after latter’s DRS verdict

After hitting a century in the first Test, Duckett was playing in the second game in a similarly aggressive manner and did not take long to reach his fifty, achieving the feat in the 18th over. In the following over, he tried to carry on with the carnage by attempting a reverse sweep against Abrar, who bowled a full-length delivery that pitched outside the off stump. However, the ball rattled into Duckett's leg and Aleem, after watching Duckett’s pads was right in front of the wicket before the ball hit, raised his finger to signal the batsman out.