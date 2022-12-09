PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts as even Babar Azam is left embarrassed by comically incorrect Marais Erasmus decision

However, the 24-year-old looked confident of his survival and immediately asked for a DRS review. Replays on the big screen showed that even though the ball seemed to be heading towards the stumps, it had not encountered any part of the pads but instead hit Pope straight on the glove instead. Upon viewing the incident, the batsman could not help but let out a wry smile considering how obvious the decision seemed in slow-motion. Even Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stuck his tongue out and let out a laugh, further adding embarrassment for Erasmus and allowing Twiteratti to pile on the criticism for the South African official.