PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts as even Babar Azam is left embarrassed by comically incorrect Marais Erasmus decision

Today at 12:29 PM
Umpiring is by no means an easy job but professionals at the highest level carry great expectations, especially when they are easily evident to the naked eye. Marais Erasmus had a difficult moment on the field in the second Test when he failed to spot an obvious glove while ruling Ollie Pope out.
England have yet again started with aplomb in the second Test against Pakistan in Multan on Friday, scoring at a rapid rate in accordance with their new-found aggressive approach. At the time of writing, the team has already cruised to 129-2 in 22 overs on a track that has been turning great amounts since ball one, unlike the Rawalpindi pitch. Hence, Pakistan have managed to conjure up some chances and even managed to get the dangerous Ollie Pope out early if Marais Erasmus is to be believed, albeit a DRS review showed how embarrassingly wrong the umpire had judged the delivery.
The wicket-keeper batter was facing Zahid Mahmood in what was his first over of the game and have failed to get going thus far, Pope tried to establish dominance over the leg-spinner early on. On the fifth delivery, he got down on his knee and attempted an audacious reverse sweep only to be struck in front of the stump. A loud appeal went up and Marais Erasmus showed little hesitation in raising his finger, signalling the end of Pope's innings in the 14th over itself.
However, the 24-year-old looked confident of his survival and immediately asked for a DRS review. Replays on the big screen showed that even though the ball seemed to be heading towards the stumps, it had not encountered any part of the pads but instead hit Pope straight on the glove instead. Upon viewing the incident, the batsman could not help but let out a wry smile considering how obvious the decision seemed in slow-motion. Even Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stuck his tongue out and let out a laugh, further adding embarrassment for Erasmus and allowing Twiteratti to pile on the criticism for the South African official.
They knew it!
December 9, 2022
Pressure on umpire
Pakistani Players ke pressure ki wja se out de diya tha 😂#PAKvsENG pic.twitter.com/HfeuCbflSX— Farhan Khan (@BabarAzam0056) December 9, 2022
White Buckner
Erusmus is White Buckner. #PAKvsENG— Usman (@Maaani007) December 9, 2022
Plump really
#PakvEng#PakvsEng— Mr. Nobody (@cricbud) December 9, 2022
That was plumb!!
Never right decision
Ye MOTA UMPIRE kabhi sahi decision nai dega. #PakvsEng2022 #PAKvsENG— Abeeha (@abeehaaimraan) December 9, 2022
Every ball reverse
Englandis reverse and sweep every ball gives a clue that they are uncomfortable 🙂#PAKvsENG— M Zain Ul Abideen (@Zainali6645) December 9, 2022
Little weird
LoL,Abrar isn't really amused by that weird little wrong footed sweep Ollie Pope plays.— Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) December 9, 2022
Good shot to have in one's armoury.#PAKvsENG
What's that!
What the fuck is Pope doing ??#PAKvsENG— Babar Khan (@itsbabar__) December 9, 2022
Great content
England batters are not looking confident at all against abrar and Zahid .. great content between spin and English batsmen..#PAKvsENG— Circindi (@circindi_) December 9, 2022
Much better wicket
This is a much better wicket than Rawalpindi. Ball is turning square in the first session for the spinners #PAKvsENG— Luke Scofield (@lukescofield1) December 9, 2022
