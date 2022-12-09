PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to ‘displeased’ Joe Root after long-delayed Ultra Edge overturns on-field call against him

That is when the drama unfolded. After watching a replay, where the ball was close to the bat before it went to strike Root’s pad, third-umpire Joel Wilson wanted to double-check with Ultra Edge technology. However, he had to wait for more than a minute for access to it, which forced him to have a laugh on the air due to an unusual delay. Eventually, the replay showed there was no bat involved before the ball went on to hit Root’s pad, and the Hawk-Eye suggested it would rattle the stumps.