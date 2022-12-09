More Options

PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to ‘displeased’ Joe Root after long-delayed Ultra Edge overturns on-field call against him

Joe Root’s on-field decision was reversed during the second Test.

(Getty)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 2:17 PM

Ever since DRS has come into play, cricketers get justice on the field even when on-field umpires make mistakes. However, when Joe Root’s on-field decision was reversed during the second Test, he was not convinced because of the prolonged wait for Ultra Edge, forcing him to express his frustration.

At lunch on Day 1 of the second Test against Pakistan, England were hobbling at 180/5, with skipper Ben Stokes and Will Jacks in the middle. Debutant Abrar Ahmed, also known as Pakistan’s new mystery spinner, has taken all five wickets, among which his most prized scalp was Joe Root who departed after scoring eight off 11 balls.

During the 25th over, Abrar bowled a leg break which turned big before hitting Root’s back pad right in front of the stumps. Pakistan made a huge appeal for LBW, but on-field umpire Aleem Dar remained unmoved and decided not to raise his finger while shaking his head. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was convinced by his teammates to challenge the decision, leading him to opt for DRS.

That is when the drama unfolded. After watching a replay, where the ball was close to the bat before it went to strike Root’s pad, third-umpire Joel Wilson wanted to double-check with Ultra Edge technology. However, he had to wait for more than a minute for access to it, which forced him to have a laugh on the air due to an unusual delay. Eventually, the replay showed there was no bat involved before the ball went on to hit Root’s pad, and the Hawk-Eye suggested it would rattle the stumps.

After watching three reds on the big screen, Pakistan players leapt in joy to celebrate Root’s wicket while the Englishman was left dismayed, due to the long delay, before he began to trudge from the field.

