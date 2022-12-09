WATCH, AUS vs WI | Chirpy Usman Khawaja recorded talking through his LBW DRS appeal with Marnus Labuschagne courtesy brilliant technology

Australia set up a mammoth total in the second Test against West Indies in Adelaide, choosing to declare at 511/7 in the first pink ball match of the summer. The foundation for the score was set up by a brilliant Usman Khawaja half-century, registering a score of 62 off 129 deliveries, on which Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head later capitalized with a century each.

Interestingly, Khawaja was wearing a microphone from the moment he first came on the field for the pre-match anthems and some interesting utterings of his on the first day of the game were released in a compilation by Fox cricket. The video featured the opener interacting with the young fans that walked onto the team for the national anthem, before singing along passionately alongside David Warner .

When Marnus Labuschagne walked onto the field after Warner departed early, Khawaja was quick to greet the batter with a quick hello before informing him "it is a sloppy kind of wicket, looks a bit slow." Khawaja later added that the bowlers "bowled real full, I just wanted to let you know, he bowled real full today."

However, Khawaja was not all-cricket throughout and had a few fun moments in the innings. He let Jason Holder know how cold it gets in Adelaide, advising him to "get the long sleeves on," before muttering to himself about a "nice nut" following a play and a miss. The most interesting moment came during Khawaj's dismissal after he signalled for DRS upon being called out leg-before wicket by the umpire. The Queenslander asked Marnus whether he felt it was out, to which the 28-year-old replied that Khawaja did not get across enough meaning the ball hit him in line but the bowler's angle may saved him. Eventually, Labuschagne confessed it felt like an umpire's call, as was the case, and Khawaja had to walk back dismayed to the pavilion.