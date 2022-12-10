AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to Scott Boland breathing fire in Adelaide to bring Australia on brink of victory with triple-wicket maiden

West Indies could not rescue themselves from the dire position they found themselves in at the end of day two as they resumed on 102/4, trying to chase down Australia's first innings total of 511/7d in the day-night Test in Adelaide. The Kangaroos now find themselves on the cusp of executing a whitewash against their once-famed rivals, thus ensuring they go into the all-important three-match Test series against South Africa on a high and with a substantial lead in the World Test Championship table.

Gritty opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul was the victim of an unfortunate run-out in the very first over of play in the day and his departure for a valiant 47(102) left the visitors little hope for salvation. Anderson Phillip emerged as a glimmer of hope with an improbable 43 but he also lost his wicket in the same way, underlining a series of terrible decisions by the Caribbean outfit. A Roston Chase cameo of 34 eventually took West Indies to 214, giving Australia a lead of 297 runs as they came into bat again choosing not to enforce the follow-on.

As has been the case throughout the series, David Warner made a good start but then dragged a ball from Roston Chase onto his stumps with his score reading 21, but the off-spinner sprung a surprise by getting rid of Usman Khawaja in the very same over to leave Australia at 78/2. Looking to send the Windies to bat under lights with a new pink ball in hand, the hosts ramped up their scoring rate even as wickets fell consistently, eventually declaring at 199/6 with Travis Head remaining unbeaten on 38 off just 27 deliveries.

Kraigg Braithwaite and Chanderpaul had provided great resistance to the West Indies so far in the series but this time they came up against Scott Boland wielding magic, much like he had done in the Ashes a year ago. With the shiny pink ball in hand, Boland got rid of Brathwaite on his very first ball with a jaffa finding the edge and collected safely by the wicket-keeper. Two balls later Sharmarh Brooks faced the same feet as a ball jagging back in caught him plumb in front of the wicket, while the last ball of the over took with it Jermaine Blackwood who was caught sensationally at gully by Cameron Green to cap off an incredible triple-wicket maiden. Boland eventually finished with figures of 6-3-9-3, while Mitchell Starc dismissed Chanderpaul with a tickle of the bat down the leg side, leaving the visitors on the brink at 38/4 with two days still to play.