AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to West Indies triggering their own collapse by gifting run out after simple catch drop

Facing Scott Boland, the well-set Anderson Phillip drove a fullish delivery outside off towards cover. Despite batting on 43 and having faced 78 balls, the shot was loose and saw the ball rise in the air, and Phillips was lucky it fell just short of the fielder in a catching position. However, the 26-year-old compounded his troubles by deciding to sprint down the pitch at the opportunity even as Roston Chase on the other end remained unmoved. Stranded a long way outside the crease, Phillips tried to rush back but Marnus Labuschagne at mid-off had enough time to collect the ball and comfortably throw it to Alex Carey behind the wickets. Even though the throw was wayward, West Indies' mess was such that the keeper was still able to dismiss Phillips albeit with some brilliant glovework.