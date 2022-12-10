AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to West Indies triggering their own collapse by gifting run out after simple catch drop

Today at 11:29 AM
The hallmark of great teams is their ability to create pressure and force mistakes from opposite sides when they are least warranted. West Indies sank further into deep trouble on day three after they lost wickets in a flurry, some of them being completely their own making in a shambolic display.
After allowing Australia to set a massive total of 511/7d in the second Test of the series in Adelaide, West Indies failed to replicate their rivals' batting success and collapsed like a house of cards under sustained pressure from a world-class bowling lineup. The hosts took great advantage of the pink ball under lights on day two to snare early scalps and have the side down to 100/4 at stumps. They further capitalized on the advantage on Saturday by allowing no batter to settle and at the time of writing have the Caribbean side on their knees at 174/9.
However, a fair share of the blame belongs to the West Indies themselves considering their inability to put a price on their wicket. They lost Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the first over's play itself to a silly run-out despite the batter seeming like their only hope for saving the Test match courtesy of a valiant 47 up till that point. However, things really came to a head in the 56th over when the visitors simply seemed determined to lose a wicket.
Facing Scott Boland, the well-set Anderson Phillip drove a fullish delivery outside off towards cover. Despite batting on 43 and having faced 78 balls, the shot was loose and saw the ball rise in the air, and Phillips was lucky it fell just short of the fielder in a catching position. However, the 26-year-old compounded his troubles by deciding to sprint down the pitch at the opportunity even as Roston Chase on the other end remained unmoved. Stranded a long way outside the crease, Phillips tried to rush back but Marnus Labuschagne at mid-off had enough time to collect the ball and comfortably throw it to Alex Carey behind the wickets. Even though the throw was wayward, West Indies' mess was such that the keeper was still able to dismiss Phillips albeit with some brilliant glovework.
