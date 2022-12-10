BAN vs IND | Twitter in awe of returning Ishan Kishan for making merry in Bangladesh en route to spectacular double hundred

Kishan was too hot to handle for Bangladesh bowlers throughout the innings ever since Litton Das won the toss and asked India to bat. He struck 23 fours and nine sixes to achieve the feat, which has previously been achieved by three Indians – Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and Virender Sehwag. After Shikhar Dhawan fell early, he was ably assisted by Virat Kohli, who was also going strong, batting on 85 off 76 balls.