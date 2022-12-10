More Options

BAN vs IND | Twitter in awe of returning Ishan Kishan for making merry in Bangladesh en route to spectacular double hundred

Ishan Kishan scored a double hundred vs Bangladesh.

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 2:28 PM

Batters with an audacious style of play and a wide range of strokes take the center stage whenever they dominate bowlers in full flow. However, every shot seemed to be too easy for Ishan Kishan on Saturday, as he toyed with the Bangladeshi bowlers to bring up a superb double hundred.

Ishan Kishan came into the mix in place of India's all-format captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the third and final ODI against Bangladesh after injuring his left thumb in the last encounter. The 24-year-old seized the opportunity with both hands, notching his first ODI hundred in nine innings, which he later converted into a magnificent double hundred.

Kishan was too hot to handle for Bangladesh bowlers throughout the innings ever since Litton Das won the toss and asked India to bat. He struck 23 fours and nine sixes to achieve the feat, which has previously been achieved by three Indians – Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and Virender Sehwag. After Shikhar Dhawan fell early, he was ably assisted by Virat Kohli, who was also going strong, batting on 85 off 76 balls.

Twitter was all-praise for Ishan Kishan, who had been overlooked for India's playing XI in limited-overs cricket for quite a while before he eventually got the opportunity.

