BAN vs IND | Twitter labels Shakib Al Hasan 'dishonest' despite his 'not very sure' gesture over outrageous attempted catch

Shakib Al Hasan was criticized for a dropped catch.

(Getty)

BAN vs IND | Twitter labels Shakib Al Hasan 'dishonest' despite his 'not very sure' gesture over outrageous attempted catch

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 1:35 PM

Cricket fields often produce outstanding catches by players which leave every fan in disbelief, as do some outstanding efforts. However, if one does not accept that he has dropped a catch, something that Shakib Al Hasan did on Saturday, it takes little time for people to express criticism.

Having already lost the three-match ODI series in Bangladesh, India are on a mission to pull one back in the third match on Saturday in Chattogram’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium before they move on to the Tests. Ishan Kishan replaced Rohit Sharma for the encounter, who injured his thumb while fielding during the second game. The left-handed opener made his mark straightaway, unbeaten on 107 off 88 balls with 15 fours and two sixes to his name at the time of writing. India, riding on him and Virat Kohli’s 49-ball 47, raced to 163/1 after 24.1 overs.

However, Kishan might not have reached the three-digit mark, had Shakib Al Hasan’s desperate attempt become successful during the 20th over of India’s innings. Kishan had lofted Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s short-of-length delivery through deep mid-wicket. Shakib ran to his right from and threw both his hands at it to pluck the ball from thin air after diving. The Bangladeshi all-rounder got what he wanted after grabbing the ball with his right hand, but while landing his dive, it went into his left hand with a drop in between. 

Shakib was not sure about what had occurred and told the umpires to double-check. Replays showed that the ball had clearly bounced before the ball exchanged hands, and gave Ishan not out. Yet, Twitterati came up to criticize Shakib, claiming that the Bangladeshi must have admitted the dropped catch in the first place after making a mistake.

