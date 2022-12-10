BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli star in India’s thumping 227-run victory over Bangladesh

In reply, Bangladesh were never really in the chase before they lost all ten wickets in just 34 overs. Shakib Al Hasan top-scored with 43 off 50 balls but did not receive any support from his teammates. As a result, they could only muster 182, leading them to endure their biggest defeat (by runs) in the format. All six Indian bowlers took at least a wicket, with Shardul Thakur making the most impact by returning 3/30. For India, it was also their third-biggest win in ODIs.