BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli star in India’s thumping 227-run victory over Bangladesh

Ishan Kishan played a gem of an innings against Bangladesh.

(ICC)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 6:54 PM

After two nail-biting defeats in the first two ODIs, India finished the three-match series against Bangladesh in style with a 227-run win in Chattogram. The Men in Blue, riding on Ishan Kishan’s fabulous 131-ball 210 and Virat Kohli’s 91-ball 113, piled 409/5 before skittling Bangladesh for 182.

On Saturday in Chattogram’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, India outclassed Bangladesh by 227 runs in the third and final ODI. Despite being 2-0 down, the Men in Blue staged a dominant performance in the third and final ODI, where Ishan Kishan made headlines by hitting the fastest double-hundred in the format. The left-handed batter bludgeoned 210 off just 131 balls, with 24 fours and 10 sixes before he returned to the pavilion. He got support from Virat Kohli, who brought up his 44th ODI century, his first in three years.

The dominance of Kohli and Ishan helped India to post a mammoth 409/5 after Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and asked them to bat. Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan were the only Bangladeshi bowlers who conceded less than seven and a half runs an over. 

In reply, Bangladesh were never really in the chase before they lost all ten wickets in just 34 overs. Shakib Al Hasan top-scored with 43 off 50 balls but did not receive any support from his teammates. As a result, they could only muster 182, leading them to endure their biggest defeat (by runs) in the format. All six Indian bowlers took at least a wicket, with Shardul Thakur making the most impact by returning 3/30. For India, it was also their third-biggest win in ODIs.

The two-match Test series between the two sides will begin on December 14 at the same venue.

Absolutely

WOW!

He activated his god mode!

He has done it

6 more to go!

Just 4th Indian

It is back

He deserves it!

Boy did well

He took that very seriously!

Super fast

