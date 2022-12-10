BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli star in India’s thumping 227-run victory over Bangladesh

Today at 6:54 PM
After two nail-biting defeats in the first two ODIs, India finished the three-match series against Bangladesh in style with a 227-run win in Chattogram. The Men in Blue, riding on Ishan Kishan’s fabulous 131-ball 210 and Virat Kohli’s 91-ball 113, piled 409/5 before skittling Bangladesh for 182.
On Saturday in Chattogram’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, India outclassed Bangladesh by 227 runs in the third and final ODI. Despite being 2-0 down, the Men in Blue staged a dominant performance in the third and final ODI, where Ishan Kishan made headlines by hitting the fastest double-hundred in the format. The left-handed batter bludgeoned 210 off just 131 balls, with 24 fours and 10 sixes before he returned to the pavilion. He got support from Virat Kohli, who brought up his 44th ODI century, his first in three years.
The dominance of Kohli and Ishan helped India to post a mammoth 409/5 after Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and asked them to bat. Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan were the only Bangladeshi bowlers who conceded less than seven and a half runs an over.
In reply, Bangladesh were never really in the chase before they lost all ten wickets in just 34 overs. Shakib Al Hasan top-scored with 43 off 50 balls but did not receive any support from his teammates. As a result, they could only muster 182, leading them to endure their biggest defeat (by runs) in the format. All six Indian bowlers took at least a wicket, with Shardul Thakur making the most impact by returning 3/30. For India, it was also their third-biggest win in ODIs.
The two-match Test series between the two sides will begin on December 14 at the same venue.
Absolutely
Rohit must have thought that his record is gone today 👀#tigerexch #INDvsBAN #ishankishan pic.twitter.com/SykUFmsjm3— Tigerexch (@tigerexch) December 10, 2022
WOW!
Rohit Sharma watching Ishan Kishan make big scores in ODIs. #indvsban pic.twitter.com/OHC4Ve97jv— Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) December 10, 2022
He activated his god mode!
Ishan Kishan after making 1 century in this game. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/q6FUXDdhvQ— Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 10, 2022
He has done it
"Three fuc*ing years boss". That's what Virat Kohli said after scoring an ODI hundred against Bangladesh. Very long wait for him.#INDvsBAN#ViratKohli𓃵pic.twitter.com/PGdG0BATIX— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) December 10, 2022
6 more to go!
Virat Kohli has been the fastest to score runs in every format of the game. And today he scored his 44th ODI century in just 256 innings . 🥵#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/YTBizhmq4C— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 10, 2022
Just 4th Indian
Ishan Kisan Becomes The first-ever cricketer and 4th Indian to make 200 in ODIs, and Fastest 200 in men's ODIs 💯🔥😱#ishankishan #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/YwZ1ByL0S8— 𝐀𝐊 𝐑𝐈𝐇𝐀𝐍 (@sulthan2022) December 10, 2022
It is back
Life is back on track 😂🔥#INDvsBAN || #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/pn82t7Jqgi— 𝐏 𝐑 𝐀 𝐓 𝐇 𝐀 𝐌 (@73rdCenturyWhen) December 10, 2022
He deserves it!
This is an appreciation tweet of Ishan Kishan. #INDvsBAN || #ishankishan pic.twitter.com/szWAteeZb6— BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) December 10, 2022
Boy did well
Couldn’t resist! 😅#BANvIND #IshanKishan pic.twitter.com/iQOYXcrvqS— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 10, 2022
He took that very seriously!
Ishan Kishan is eyeing a double hundred in ODIs. He has taken "Rohit Sharma's Replacement" very seriously— Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 10, 2022
Super fast
Fastest double hundreds (200) in ODI :— Yashvi. (@BreatheKohli) December 10, 2022
1. Ishan kishan - 126 balls
2. Chris Gayle - 138 balls
3. Virendra Sehwag - 140 balls
4. Sachin Tendulkar- 147 balls
5. Fakhar Zaman- 148 balls pic.twitter.com/WbpEtOvBf7
