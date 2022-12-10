More Options

BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as ‘relived’ Virat Kohli expresses his emotions after hitting first ODI century in three years

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Virat Kohli expresses his emotions after hitting first ODI century in three years.

(Getty)

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 5:16 PM

Even great players endure lean patches, but when they get out of it, only a few can control their emotions on the field. Surely, Virat Kohli is not among the ones who love to keep themselves calm, and there was no exception on Saturday following his 44th ODI hundred after a prolonged wait.

On Saturday, when billions of Indian fans were cheering for Ishan Kishan for his excellent double hundred in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli played second fiddle to him before bringing up his century, his 44th in the format. In all, Kohli hit 13 fours and two sixes in his 91-ball 113 before he fell to Shakib Al Hasan in the 42nd over. It was enough for the Men in Blue to pile up 409/8 after coming to bat.

Moreover, Kohli crossed the three-digit mark in style, picking a length ball off his hips against Ebadot Hossain in the 39th over to score a six over fine leg. It was his 72nd international hundred across formats, and his first in ODIs since August 14, 2019 when he had made the West Indies his victim.

It was expected from Kohli to express his emotions after reaching the landmark, largely because he has been highly regarded as the best in this format. While raising his bat after reaching the landmark, KL Rahul, who was there batting from the other end, went on to Kohli to congratulate him, while the former Indian skipper, with relief, was seen saying: “three f*cking years.” Unsurprisingly, it attracted a lot of attention on social media.

F#@! yeah

The deadlock finally breaks

True

Anotha' one

LOL!

Simply outstanding!

The official GOAT day

What a day this has been!

Virat 2nd only to GOD!

Anniversary special

