BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as ‘relived’ Virat Kohli expresses his emotions after hitting first ODI century in three years

On Saturday, when billions of Indian fans were cheering for Ishan Kishan for his excellent double hundred in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli played second fiddle to him before bringing up his century, his 44th in the format. In all, Kohli hit 13 fours and two sixes in his 91-ball 113 before he fell to Shakib Al Hasan in the 42nd over. It was enough for the Men in Blue to pile up 409/8 after coming to bat.