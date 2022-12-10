More Options

PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Jack Leach rendering bowled Mohammad Rizwan clueless with drift, turn and dip

Jack Leach produced an off-spinner's dream to get rid off Mohammad Rizwan

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 1:03 PM

Spinners are always in search of that one dream ball, good enough to leave the batsman bamboozled by the turn as the bails cartwheel all over. Jack Leach manifested that dream into reality against Mohammad Rizwan on Saturday with a special delivery containing all elements of masterful spin bowling.

England have reeled their way back into the second Test against Pakistan in Multan as they look all set to take a healthy first-innings lead. The visitors, having put up a score of 281 with their usual aggressive approach, seemed to be on the back foot when Pakistan was cruising along on 142-2. However, with skipper Babar Azam sent back to the pavilion for 75 by Ollie Robinson, England piled on the pressure as Jack Leach delivered another quick blow by dismissing the dangerous Saud Shakeel for 63.

However, the off-spinner had saved his best for the incoming Mohammad Rizwan. Attempting to reconstruct the innings and having trudged his way to 10, the wicket-keeper batsman looked relatively comfortable in his crease until the penultimate ball of the 50th over. The right-hander took a small step forward as the ball left Leach's hand, attempting to judge the flight of the delivery. However, he was undone by the dip on the fullish ball as it drifted significantly outside leg courtesy of Leach's delivery from wide of the crease. Eventually, Rizwan indecisively rocked on his back foot to tackle the ball only to witness the red cherry turning almost square and crashing into the top of the off stump.

The batter held his pose for a moment as he attempted to make sense of the peach that the left-arm spinner had bowled while the 31-year-old from Somerset wheeled away in celebration. The dismissal, triggering a Pakistani collapse that saw them lose six wickets for 21 runs and have them reeling at 179/9, quickly became the talk of the hour amongst the Twiteratti as they sent heaps of praise Leach's way.

