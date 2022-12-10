PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Jack Leach rendering bowled Mohammad Rizwan clueless with drift, turn and dip

Today at 1:03 PM
Spinners are always in search of that one dream ball, good enough to leave the batsman bamboozled by the turn as the bails cartwheel all over. Jack Leach manifested that dream into reality against Mohammad Rizwan on Saturday with a special delivery containing all elements of masterful spin bowling.
England have reeled their way back into the second Test against Pakistan in Multan as they look all set to take a healthy first-innings lead. The visitors, having put up a score of 281 with their usual aggressive approach, seemed to be on the back foot when Pakistan was cruising along on 142-2. However, with skipper Babar Azam sent back to the pavilion for 75 by Ollie Robinson, England piled on the pressure as Jack Leach delivered another quick blow by dismissing the dangerous Saud Shakeel for 63.
However, the off-spinner had saved his best for the incoming Mohammad Rizwan. Attempting to reconstruct the innings and having trudged his way to 10, the wicket-keeper batsman looked relatively comfortable in his crease until the penultimate ball of the 50th over. The right-hander took a small step forward as the ball left Leach's hand, attempting to judge the flight of the delivery. However, he was undone by the dip on the fullish ball as it drifted significantly outside leg courtesy of Leach's delivery from wide of the crease. Eventually, Rizwan indecisively rocked on his back foot to tackle the ball only to witness the red cherry turning almost square and crashing into the top of the off stump.
The batter held his pose for a moment as he attempted to make sense of the peach that the left-arm spinner had bowled while the 31-year-old from Somerset wheeled away in celebration. The dismissal, triggering a Pakistani collapse that saw them lose six wickets for 21 runs and have them reeling at 179/9, quickly became the talk of the hour amongst the Twiteratti as they sent heaps of praise Leach's way.
Wasn't expecting that!
December 10, 2022
Poor form
Rizwan’s poor performance continues in test. He hasn’t been a match winner as he has been in t20s for Pakistan. It won’t be bad to try out Sarfaraz in test whose been benched forever #PAKvsENG— Umair (@umair1131) December 10, 2022
Drop Rizwan
Out of form in test for a very long time but still playing every single test 🙄 @SarfarazA_54 who had a very good first class season is sitting on the bench. Atleast if you don't want to drop Rizwan you can give him rest🤷#PakvsEng2022 #PAKvsENG #PakvsEngland pic.twitter.com/BPEjQDzJ5V— Moiz Ali 🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@moiz__ali) December 10, 2022
Astronomical failure
Rizwan is turning out to be an astronomical failure in test cricket.— Fahad Mirza (@fahaadmirza) December 10, 2022
That's out!
THAT IS OUT - Another Pakistan batter hits Leach for four and then is dismissed next ball. Rizwan (10) goes back and is beaten on the outside edge by one that pitched and turned to hit middle and off. Good ball. 165-5— Dean Wilson (@CricketMirror) December 10, 2022
Leech that
Oooyeeee Shitttttt......Rizwan got bold out on Leach ball 😔🤕#PAKvENG— RINDHANAM (@abidhshaheen) December 10, 2022
Terrible mindset
Terrible mindset from Rizwan, dot, dot and out 🤐. Totally kills the momentum of the game.— Muhammad Moar Sahito 🇵🇰 (@MoarSahitoPTI) December 10, 2022
Sarfraz should be played instead of Rizwan. 🙏🏻.@MuhammadWasim77 #PAKvENG
Sit out
Time for Rizwan to sit out in Test cricket i think..better to give inform Sarfraz a go. #PakvEng— ShaMraiz (@SuNraYz23) December 10, 2022
Made it out
I don’t know if it would as good a delivery as Rizwan made it out to be.— Azam Farooqui (@afarooqui21) December 10, 2022
Unnecessary pressure
Rizwan creating unnecessary pressure, then getting out when his team needs him..— Moeed 🔪 (@mbk_1013) December 10, 2022
