WATCH, PAK vs ENG | Babar Azam uses Marais Erasmus to re-create viral 'fat Babar' meme

Today at 3:17 PM
In the age of social media, memes rule the roost across the board and cricket is no different be it the players or the fans. Babar Azam embraced the meme culture to the internet's delight on Saturday by imitating a photo that had gone viral the previous day of Babar standing next to Marais Erasmus.
Pakistan are trying their best to earn themselves a ticket back into the second Test against England in Multan after the hosts took a commendable lead of 79 runs in the first innings. The Men in Green have already managed to send two English batsmen back to the pavilion in the second innings, in what has been an unusually slow and conservative start for England with the bat.
However, there were still enough characters on the field to ensure the entertainment does not stop if cricketing action is not enough to bring about the thrill, led by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. Yesterday, the prolific batter had gone viral on social media after a picture emerged of him standing next to Marais Erasmus on social media. The photograph had been taken from a horizontal-across angle which made it seem Erasmus' hung belly belonged to Babar himself making him look significantly fat.
On day three, thus, Azam approached the umpire between overs and stood next to him with a smile on his face. Erasmus, equally aware of the meme, immediately understood his assignment and let out his stomach which he had previously been holding in alongside his breath. On seeing Erasmus reciprocate his antics, the hosts' captain burst outing later, creating a highly amusing incident for the fans.
Bruhh he has definitely seen that pic#BabarAzam𓃵 #PakvsEng2022 pic.twitter.com/twAAGsubKw— WA88 (@naseemshawstan) December 10, 2022
