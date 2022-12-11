More Options

AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts as mighty ‘Aussies’ clean sweep ‘Caribbean’ flair with 419-run win

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Marnus Labuschagne scored century in the second Test

(Cricket Australia)

AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts as mighty ‘Aussies’ clean sweep ‘Caribbean’ flair with 419-run win

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 11:40 AM

Australia registered a whitewash over West Indies as they won the second and final Test of the series with a convincing 419-run victory in Adelaide on Sunday. Centurions Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne played vital roles while the bowling unit wrapped up the opposition with a collective effort.

After winning the ODI series against England without losing any of the games, Australia followed it up with a whitewash over West Indies in the Test series on Sunday. Batting first, Australia had the edge over their opponents from the beginning with a mammoth total. They declared the score on 511/7 as Marnus Labuschagne played a knock of 163 runs while Travis Head scored 175 runs in the first innings. 

Australia then gained a 297-run lead as they wrapped up the opposition on 214. Overlooking the option of follow-on, the team came out to bat scoring 199/6 in the second innings before the declaration. West Indies had a huge total of 496 to chase and they were out of the game right from the start. They lost the wickets at regular intervals in the second innings and eventually ended up managing a team total of only 77. 

Overall, Australia dominated the whole contest and they won with a convincing margin of 419 runs in the end. Cricket fans praised Australia for their clinical display and expressed their sentiments on Twitter. 

That's a mighty win for mighty Aussies!

Huggeeeeeeeee win!

That's unbelievable from Australia!

Oh is it?

Gotta believe the truth!

Just like Rey 619 Aus 419 :D xD

One of Steve Jobs! Isn't it?

Massive stuff before Dinner break!

Ehyyy they gotta cancel their bird tickets!

Cleanly!

Fate is for real?

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down