AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts as mighty ‘Aussies’ clean sweep ‘Caribbean’ flair with 419-run win

Australia registered a whitewash over West Indies as they won the second and final Test of the series with a convincing 419-run victory in Adelaide on Sunday. Centurions Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne played vital roles while the bowling unit wrapped up the opposition with a collective effort.
After winning the ODI series against England without losing any of the games, Australia followed it up with a whitewash over West Indies in the Test series on Sunday. Batting first, Australia had the edge over their opponents from the beginning with a mammoth total. They declared the score on 511/7 as Marnus Labuschagne played a knock of 163 runs while Travis Head scored 175 runs in the first innings.
Australia then gained a 297-run lead as they wrapped up the opposition on 214. Overlooking the option of follow-on, the team came out to bat scoring 199/6 in the second innings before the declaration. West Indies had a huge total of 496 to chase and they were out of the game right from the start. They lost the wickets at regular intervals in the second innings and eventually ended up managing a team total of only 77.
Overall, Australia dominated the whole contest and they won with a convincing margin of 419 runs in the end. Cricket fans praised Australia for their clinical display and expressed their sentiments on Twitter.
The West Indies are bowled out for 77, their lowest score on Australia soil in Test history.#AUSvWI #AUSvsWI— FAIZ FAZEL (@theFaizFazel) December 11, 2022
Australia record their biggest win v West Indies in test match cricket in terms of runs - 419 #AUSvsWI #AUSvWI— vineet jacob (@JacobVineet) December 11, 2022
The West Indies lost six wickets for 39 before lunch on day four to capitulate for 77 all out on a good batting pitch.— FAIZ FAZEL (@theFaizFazel) December 11, 2022
Australia secure their largest winning margin by runs (419) against the West Indies in all Test cricket. #AUSvsWI pic.twitter.com/tAppacO5Y3
This is why cricket is a dying sport #AUSvsWI— Louis Nichols (@louisnichols22) December 11, 2022
Unbelievable Aus ✌️🔥#AUSvsWI— Farhan فرحان (@This_Beard_Guy) December 11, 2022
Australia beat West Indies by 419 runs and take the series 2-0#AUSvsWI— Hitwicket.lk (@HitWicketlk) December 11, 2022
6th win as a captain for #SteveSmith in Day night tests— Dr.Sanakyan ⚕️ (@NGS_tweets) December 11, 2022
Won by 419 runs Vs WI#AUSvsWI @cricketcomau @CricketAus https://t.co/GColJJWSV4 pic.twitter.com/MhweUwYRPY
Australia won by 419 runs in Adelaide Test vs Windies🏏 #AUSvsWI— Pat Cummins FC (@thatcummogirl) December 11, 2022
Send the West Indies home by boat. WAP. #AUSvsWI pic.twitter.com/gWkmyMdMSP— Ben Shaw (@bennyshaw316) December 11, 2022
Job done...— Md Asiqul Islam 🇧🇩 (@MdAsiqulIslam6) December 11, 2022
AUSTRALIA WIN #AUSvsWI
Can’t change a winning side … bad luck Pat #AUSvsWI— Sam Shepherd (@sshepher11) December 11, 2022
