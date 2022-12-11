More Options

INDW vs AUSW | Twitter reacts as Harmanpreet Kaur loses her temper over umpire's unconventional five wides call

Harmanpreet Kaur loses her temper over umpire's unconventional five wides call.

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 9:32 PM

Players often fail to control their anger when they see nothing is going in their team’s favour. Such an incident occurred when Harmanpreet Kaur failed to control her emotions after the umpire gave five wides during Australia’s innings despite Tahlia McGrath being so much across the crease.

Having already 1-0 down in the five-match T20I series, Indian women's bowlers failed to live up to the expectations against Australia’s juggernaut on Sunday in the second match at  Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai  The visitors, after being asked to bat, finished with 187/1, with Beth Mooney scoring 82* off 54 balls and Tahlia McGrath scoring 70* off 51 balls. Although Indian bowlers had a forgettable outing altogether, an incident during the last over of Australia’s innings made matters worse.

With an aim to finish things off in a good manner, Renuka Singh Thakur came to bowl the 20th over. After watching Tahlia McGrath going well across the line, Renuka tried to follow her, only to pitch the ball outside the pitch. Although it was so close to McGrath when the ball went past her, the on-field umpires Gayathri Venugopalan and Vrinda Rathi gave wide after having a discussion. Moreover, keeper Richa Ghosh did not get a chance to stop the ball either, leading Australia to earn five bonus runs.

However, Renuka, as well as India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur were not pleased with the umpire’s decision. They went to Venugopalan to share their thoughts about the decision, telling that McGrath was so much across. Yet, Venugopalan, with a smile on her face, explained to her why she made the decision, which, however, did not satisfy the Indians at all.

