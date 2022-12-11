INDW vs AUSW | Twitter reacts as Harmanpreet Kaur loses her temper over umpire’s unconventional five wides call

Today at 9:32 PM
Players often fail to control their anger when they see nothing is going in their team’s favour. Such an incident occurred when Harmanpreet Kaur failed to control her emotions after the umpire gave five wides during Australia’s innings despite Tahlia McGrath being so much across the crease.
Having already 1-0 down in the five-match T20I series, Indian women's bowlers failed to live up to the expectations against Australia’s juggernaut on Sunday in the second match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai The visitors, after being asked to bat, finished with 187/1, with Beth Mooney scoring 82* off 54 balls and Tahlia McGrath scoring 70* off 51 balls. Although Indian bowlers had a forgettable outing altogether, an incident during the last over of Australia’s innings made matters worse.
With an aim to finish things off in a good manner, Renuka Singh Thakur came to bowl the 20th over. After watching Tahlia McGrath going well across the line, Renuka tried to follow her, only to pitch the ball outside the pitch. Although it was so close to McGrath when the ball went past her, the on-field umpires Gayathri Venugopalan and Vrinda Rathi gave wide after having a discussion. Moreover, keeper Richa Ghosh did not get a chance to stop the ball either, leading Australia to earn five bonus runs.
However, Renuka, as well as India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur were not pleased with the umpire’s decision. They went to Venugopalan to share their thoughts about the decision, telling that McGrath was so much across. Yet, Venugopalan, with a smile on her face, explained to her why she made the decision, which, however, did not satisfy the Indians at all.
Thats heated up!
December 11, 2022
Not pleased
Harmanpreet having a word with the umpire. She is not pleased with the wide decision— Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) December 11, 2022
#INDvAUS #CricketTwitter 📸Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/8g7Or6tkuC
Just par
188 it is as Australia hit just above par. India is still in with a chance as long as Smriti Mandhana & Harmanpreet Kaur are in the middle.— Jeet Vachharajani (Women's 🏏) (@Jeetv27WC) December 11, 2022
That last over by Renuka Singh was top-notch & it just got ruined by those 5 wides.
Insane
Wake me up if harmanpreet starts doing some insane shit.— russell sparrowe(fka closedmikeeagle) (@Opensikeeagle) December 11, 2022
Tuk Tuk game
Now harmanpreet Kaur will start tuk tuk game just like dhoni used to do— Mischief Managed 🪄 (@0rderofPhoenix) December 11, 2022
Flying game
Australia have done brilliantly to put the brakes on in the middle overs after India's flying start! Something India couldn't do in the last game.— Anirudh (@OffDrive_) December 11, 2022
#INDvsAUS
More aggression
T20 Cricket— Introvert (@GstGangu) December 11, 2022
Women's team agression>>>Menss#IndvsAus
Yet to beat
Aus is yet to be beaten this year 🔥#INDvsAUS— Ritika S (@_imritika_) December 11, 2022
Hit that!
When Shafali Hits, It stays a HIT. ♥️— Saran R S (@CricaholicJammy) December 11, 2022
Rightly said. 💯🔥#CricketTwitter #INDvsAUS
Bomb!
@BCCIWomen 💥💥💥🔥👏#indvsaus #INDvAUS— 🆚🏂MBworld🦅 (@vsMBworld) December 11, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Harmanpreet Kaur
- Renuka Singh Thakur
- India Women Vs Australia Women
- India Women Cricket Team
- Australia Women Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.