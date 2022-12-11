INDW vs AUSW | Twitter reacts as Harmanpreet Kaur loses her temper over umpire’s unconventional five wides call

With an aim to finish things off in a good manner, Renuka Singh Thakur came to bowl the 20th over. After watching Tahlia McGrath going well across the line, Renuka tried to follow her, only to pitch the ball outside the pitch. Although it was so close to McGrath when the ball went past her, the on-field umpires Gayathri Venugopalan and Vrinda Rathi gave wide after having a discussion. Moreover, keeper Richa Ghosh did not get a chance to stop the ball either, leading Australia to earn five bonus runs.