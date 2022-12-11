PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts as England seamers' jaffas catch Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam with identically shocked faces

More Options

PAK vs ENG | England seamers' jaffas catch Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam with identically shocked faces

England seamers' jaffas catch Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam with identically shocked faces.

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 2:12 PM

Bowlers produce magic moments in Test cricket, which leave fans in awe from nowhere. However, on a spin-friendly Multan track, the way England seamers James Anderson and Ollie Robinson bowled against Pakistan on Day 3, that led even Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to be stunned following dismissals.

Chasing 355, Pakistan got off to an excellent start on Day 3 of the second Test match against England, taking place at Multan Cricket Stadium. The hosts were 64/0 at Lunch break, with Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique taking control of the game. However, things changed in no time after they all came back on the field for the second session.

The first over after the break saw a beauty from James Anderson when his seam-up delivery straightened slightly before it moved away from Mohammad Rizwan, who was outside the crease for forward defence. The Pakistani wicket-keeper failed to make any connection with the ball before it rattled the off-stump, For a while, Rizwan was standing in disbelief after what just happened, and then, trudged off the field with a wry smile.

Coming at No. 3, Babar Azam had the task to rebuild the innings after Rizwan’s departure. However, he failed to deliver. Three overs later, he left Ollie Robinson’s outside off-stump delivery, which jagged back in sharply to knock the top of the off-stump. Babar did not expect so much seam movement from Robinson, who bowled him earlier in the first innings as well, and held his stance for a while before slowly starting to return to the pavilion.

