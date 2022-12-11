PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts as England seamers' jaffas catch Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam with identically shocked faces

Coming at No. 3, Babar Azam had the task to rebuild the innings after Rizwan’s departure. However, he failed to deliver. Three overs later, he left Ollie Robinson’s outside off-stump delivery, which jagged back in sharply to knock the top of the off-stump. Babar did not expect so much seam movement from Robinson, who bowled him earlier in the first innings as well, and held his stance for a while before slowly starting to return to the pavilion.