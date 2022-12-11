PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts as England seamers' jaffas catch Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam with identically shocked faces

Today at 2:12 PM
Bowlers produce magic moments in Test cricket, which leave fans in awe from nowhere. However, on a spin-friendly Multan track, the way England seamers James Anderson and Ollie Robinson bowled against Pakistan on Day 3, that led even Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to be stunned following dismissals.
Chasing 355, Pakistan got off to an excellent start on Day 3 of the second Test match against England, taking place at Multan Cricket Stadium. The hosts were 64/0 at Lunch break, with Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique taking control of the game. However, things changed in no time after they all came back on the field for the second session.
The first over after the break saw a beauty from James Anderson when his seam-up delivery straightened slightly before it moved away from Mohammad Rizwan, who was outside the crease for forward defence. The Pakistani wicket-keeper failed to make any connection with the ball before it rattled the off-stump, For a while, Rizwan was standing in disbelief after what just happened, and then, trudged off the field with a wry smile.
Coming at No. 3, Babar Azam had the task to rebuild the innings after Rizwan’s departure. However, he failed to deliver. Three overs later, he left Ollie Robinson’s outside off-stump delivery, which jagged back in sharply to knock the top of the off-stump. Babar did not expect so much seam movement from Robinson, who bowled him earlier in the first innings as well, and held his stance for a while before slowly starting to return to the pavilion.
Out of nowhere!
December 11, 2022
Shocker for him
December 11, 2022
Peach delivery
A 🍑 of a delivery from Jimmy. Unreal!#PAKvsENG— Y@&!r خان (@yacir_khan) December 11, 2022
Definately Goat
The GOAT Jimmy Anderson doing GOAT Shit as usual. Outstanding delivery that 👏👏 #PAKvENG #PAKvsENG #ENGvPAK #ENGvsPAK— Dean 'The Phenomenal Adonis' (@BrolyAdonisDC) December 11, 2022
Literally dieing
Pakistan test cricket literaly dieing 💔 shame ful team managment no premier fast bowler for @TheRealPCB that is shameful #PakvsEng2022 #PAKvsENG #PakistanCricket #PCB #BabarAzam𓃟 #FIFAWorldCup #ramizraja #Pakistan #pakistanfootball— Jafar Khan (@JafarKhann07) December 11, 2022
Into contest
Jaffas from Anderson and Robinson to dismiss Rizwan and Babar. England right into the contest after the lunch break. #PAKvsENG— Aswin S C (@ASWINSE82219194) December 11, 2022
Bazball mindset
Even England bowlers are bowling with Bazball Mindset #PAKvsENG 🔥🔥— Kartik Sehgal (@kartiksehgal3) December 11, 2022
Missed by 99
What a great knock by the King 👑 @babarazam258. Missed the 💯 by just 99 runs on a flat track 🤣@daniel86cricket @TheRealPCB @ECB_cricket #PakvsEng2022 #PAKvsENG— Bakchod Commentator (@FaltuCommentory) December 11, 2022
Crack pitches
Bazball are back on their cheating ways brook running on the pitch to get more cracks with his spikes shitness to win #PAKvsENG #PakvsEng2022— ItsMisTy (@MisTy_Here_) December 11, 2022
Best ball
#BabarAzam gone on the best Ball of the Century 😲 #PAKvsENG pic.twitter.com/knHj7EsIK9— Adv. Mian Omer🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) December 11, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Babar Azam
- Mohammad Rizwan
- Ollie Robinson
- James Anderson
- Pakistan Vs England
- Pakistan Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.