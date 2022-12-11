PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Multan Test likely to be a cliffhanger following Pakistan’s valiant comeback on Day 3

Today at 5:45 PM
On Day 3 of the second Test against England, Pakistan picked up five wickets for 73 at Multan Cricket Stadium to set a target of 355 for themselves. At stumps, they closed on 198/4, requiring 157 more runs to level the three-match series before they head to Karachi for the third and final contest.
Pakistan’s bowling attack, led by debutant Abrar Ahmed, did not allow England to score big in the second innings of the ongoing Test match in Multan. Resuming Day 3 on 202/4, the visitors could only reach 275 before losing all ten wickets. Harry Brook starred with the bat by hitting 108 runs, which subsequently was England’s 22nd Test hundred in the calendar, the most in their history.
Coming to chase, Pakistan promoted Mohammad Rizwan to the top in place of Imam-ul-Haq. The move worked as Rizwan, alongside Abdullah Shafique added 66 runs on the board without any damage. But then they collapsed, slipping from 66/0 to 83/3 in quick time. At No. 3, Babar Azam made little impact before he was outfoxed by Ollie Robinson for the second time in the match. But Imam-ul-Haq, at No. 5, held the fort alongside Saud Shakeel as the pair forged a 108-run stand for the fourth wicket.
However, just before the close of play, England and Jack Leach struck back by dismissing Imam-ul-Haq for 60. Shakeel, though, is still going strong, batting on 54 with Faheem Ashraf, who is on three. All three England pacers took a wicket each, while the spinners, barring Leach, are yet to open their account. They have six more wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.
Well balanced game!
Match is equally poised btw Pak and Eng for Day 4.#PAKvsENG— ماسیر (@iainturbro_) December 11, 2022
Hahahaha! AUSvWI got some other work at office.
Pakistan v England series has been captivating from the first over. Australia v West Indies has been about everything but the cricket for two weeks. 😴 #AUSvsWI #PAKvsENG— Jacob Landsmeer (@jlandsme_93) December 11, 2022
Wiat a minute! Who are you? :|
Watching #PAKvsENG with my Pakistani friends and waiting for Pakistan to loose 💀 #cricket— Ab singh (@abrolbhupinder) December 11, 2022
Let's watch it boi!
APNA stokes n Shakeel can chase 157 ?— Qamar Raza (@Rizzvi73) December 11, 2022
#PAKvsENG
Who's gonna derive it?
Tomorrow Equation is 157 runs and 6 wickets. #PAKvsENG— Gurdeep Singh (@flaming_deep) December 11, 2022
Yes correct!
Day 3 stump..— Ibrar Khan 🇵🇰 (@ikpmln1245) December 11, 2022
Pakistan need 157 runs to win .#PAKvsENG #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/dflyFrfLuc
Hmmmmmmmm!
I think we'll win this tomorrow in the 2nd session#PAKvsENG— Haroon Adil🏏🇵🇰 (#BehindYouSkipper) (@BhndUSkipper22) December 11, 2022
May be! May not be!
England will be favourites on Day 4.#PAKvsENG #UKsePK— Zubair Ali Khan (@ZubairAlikhanUN) December 11, 2022
Piche dekhooo picheee!
Babar tujhse inswinger handle nahi Hoti 🤣🤣🤣🤣#BabarAzam #PAKvsENG— क्लीन_Bowled (@GoluTheroy) December 11, 2022
Ghar pe!
Agression kahan hai? #PAKvsENG— A¢idi¢ A¢¡d 🇦🇷 (@javy_tweets) December 11, 2022
Looks bit okay as of now!
So we need 157 tomorrow we have a chance if saud and faheem both survive the morning spells of English pacers #PAKvsENG— Hamza Ilyas (@hamza9548) December 11, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.