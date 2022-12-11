More Options

PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Multan Test likely to be a cliffhanger following Pakistan’s valiant comeback on Day 3

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Multan Test likely to be a cliffhanger following Pakistan’s valiant comeback on Day 3.

(Getty)

PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Multan Test likely to be a cliffhanger following Pakistan’s valiant comeback on Day 3

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 5:45 PM

On Day 3 of the second Test against England, Pakistan picked up five wickets for 73 at Multan Cricket Stadium to set a target of 355 for themselves. At stumps, they closed on 198/4, requiring 157 more runs to level the three-match series before they head to Karachi for the third and final contest.

Pakistan’s bowling attack, led by debutant Abrar Ahmed, did not allow England to score big in the second innings of the ongoing Test match in Multan. Resuming Day 3 on 202/4, the visitors could only reach 275 before losing all ten wickets. Harry Brook starred with the bat by hitting 108 runs, which subsequently was England’s 22nd Test hundred in the calendar, the most in their history.

Coming to chase, Pakistan promoted Mohammad Rizwan to the top in place of Imam-ul-Haq. The move worked as Rizwan, alongside Abdullah Shafique added 66 runs on the board without any damage. But then they collapsed, slipping from 66/0 to 83/3 in quick time. At No. 3, Babar Azam made little impact before he was outfoxed by Ollie Robinson for the second time in the match. But Imam-ul-Haq, at No. 5, held the fort alongside Saud Shakeel as the pair forged a 108-run stand for the fourth wicket. 

However, just before the close of play, England and Jack Leach struck back by dismissing Imam-ul-Haq for 60. Shakeel, though, is still going strong, batting on 54 with Faheem Ashraf, who is on three. All three England pacers took a wicket each, while the spinners, barring Leach, are yet to open their account. They have six more wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Well balanced game!

Hahahaha! AUSvWI got some other work at office.

Wiat a minute! Who are you? :|

Let's watch it boi!

Who's gonna derive it?

Yes correct!

Hmmmmmmmm!

May be! May not be!

Piche dekhooo picheee!

Ghar pe!

Looks bit okay as of now!

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down