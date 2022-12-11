PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Multan Test likely to be a cliffhanger following Pakistan’s valiant comeback on Day 3

Coming to chase, Pakistan promoted Mohammad Rizwan to the top in place of Imam-ul-Haq. The move worked as Rizwan, alongside Abdullah Shafique added 66 runs on the board without any damage. But then they collapsed, slipping from 66/0 to 83/3 in quick time. At No. 3, Babar Azam made little impact before he was outfoxed by Ollie Robinson for the second time in the match. But Imam-ul-Haq, at No. 5, held the fort alongside Saud Shakeel as the pair forged a 108-run stand for the fourth wicket.