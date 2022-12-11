More Options

PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Joe Root’s superpower as he casually predicts pitch point of Babar Azam’s wicket with accuracy

Joe Root casually predicts pitch point of Babar Azam’s wicket with accuracy

PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Joe Root’s superpower as he casually predicts pitch point of Babar Azam’s wicket with accuracy

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 3:22 PM

Cricket fields often produce funny incidents, and some are known to bring laughter among the players with their doings. Joe Root is one such character who loves to bring joy, but his razor-sharp accuracy while predicting where the ball was pitched for Babar Azam’s wicket left everyone in disbelief.

Chasing 355 in the second Test against England, Pakistan, 1-0 down in the three-match series, slipped from 66/0 to 83/3 on Day 3 in Multan. They lost all three wickets against the English pacers, and all of them returned to the pavilion after being rattled. Among the three Pakistani wickets, the amount of seam movement when Babar Azam was cleaned up by Ollie Robinson arguably impressed the most.

During the drinks break of the second session, Joe Root and Robinson were casually discussing how they got rid of Babar. During their chat, Root did something extraordinary, predicting the exact same pitch point where Robinson bowled which turned back in sharply to knock over Babar. However, Robinson disagreed with the former England skipper, and pointed at where he thought was pitched.

While Robinson’s prediction was no way near where he actually pitched, Root’s exact point attracted a lot of attention on social media.

