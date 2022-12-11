PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Joe Root’s superpower as he casually predicts pitch point of Babar Azam’s wicket with accuracy

Chasing 355 in the second Test against England, Pakistan, 1-0 down in the three-match series, slipped from 66/0 to 83/3 on Day 3 in Multan. They lost all three wickets against the English pacers, and all of them returned to the pavilion after being rattled. Among the three Pakistani wickets, the amount of seam movement when Babar Azam was cleaned up by Ollie Robinson arguably impressed the most.