PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Joe Root’s superpower as he casually predicts pitch point of Babar Azam’s wicket with accuracy

Today at 3:22 PM
Cricket fields often produce funny incidents, and some are known to bring laughter among the players with their doings. Joe Root is one such character who loves to bring joy, but his razor-sharp accuracy while predicting where the ball was pitched for Babar Azam’s wicket left everyone in disbelief.
Chasing 355 in the second Test against England, Pakistan, 1-0 down in the three-match series, slipped from 66/0 to 83/3 on Day 3 in Multan. They lost all three wickets against the English pacers, and all of them returned to the pavilion after being rattled. Among the three Pakistani wickets, the amount of seam movement when Babar Azam was cleaned up by Ollie Robinson arguably impressed the most.
During the drinks break of the second session, Joe Root and Robinson were casually discussing how they got rid of Babar. During their chat, Root did something extraordinary, predicting the exact same pitch point where Robinson bowled which turned back in sharply to knock over Babar. However, Robinson disagreed with the former England skipper, and pointed at where he thought was pitched.
While Robinson’s prediction was no way near where he actually pitched, Root’s exact point attracted a lot of attention on social media.
What was that?
December 11, 2022
Root knew it! Lol xD xD
That is some exaggeration fromOllie Robinson.@root66 pointed the right area of pitching.#PAKvENG @englandcricket @nassercricket pic.twitter.com/OOns3EaNCi— Ehsan Sharif (@ehsansharif1) December 11, 2022
How would he point that?
Dream on Ollie. Joe Root pointing to where Babar delivery pitched. Then Ollie Robinson pointing to where he thought it had pitched. pic.twitter.com/aOXMpuT2Zi— David Battersby (@BattersbyDave) December 11, 2022
Very well!
Root 👀 knows vary well ,where ball hits the ground @root66 #PAKvsENG pic.twitter.com/dvGPmJtPdo— Zahid Mushtaq (@ZM98S) December 11, 2022
Bulls eye!
Joe Root exactly pointing at the spot where the ball pitched. Wow— Junaid Khan (@jaidee_17) December 11, 2022
#PAKvENG
Great deliveryyyyyy!
Exactly Ollie RobinSON>>>>>>>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/FQz7z5xGZB— Awaam 147/10 (@BaapAwaam) December 11, 2022
:O :O :O :O
Ollie Robinson 7-7-1 😳— Gary Chapple (@HU8GAS) December 11, 2022
Your choice!
Ollie Robinson or Muhammad Asif? @DrNaumanNiaz @iRashidLatif68 pic.twitter.com/776DrHAJsq— Dr Zesh Ahmer (@Dr_ZeshAhmer) December 11, 2022
You could get better reaction on earth!
Ollie RobinSON > Virat Kohli— Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) December 11, 2022
