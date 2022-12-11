Reports | Yash Dhull to lead Delhi Ranji Trophy squad, Ishant Sharma to be included for first two matches

Today at 12:40 PM
According to a report published by PTI, Yash Dhull will be appointed as the skipper of the Delhi Ranji Trophy squad for the first two games against Maharashtra and Assam, Indian pacer Ishant Sharma will be also part of the squad for the first couple of games as they will aim to clinch the title.
The brand new season of the Ranji Trophy is set to start from December 13 and Delhi have announced their squad for the tournament. According to a report published by PTI, Yash Dhull will be leading the Delhi squad while Ishant Sharma will be included in the team for the first couple of games. Dhull captained India Under-19 to the World Cup triumph in 2022 when India beat England by four wickets in the final. Dhull has been terrific so far in the eight first-class games scoring 820 runs with an average of 74.54.
A source close to Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) selection committee has revealed that they want to carry out a transition.
"Somewhere we had to draw the line, we need to carry out a transition. Pradeep Sangwan, the last year's captain, had to be dropped as he hasn't been measuring up,” a source told PTI according to the report.
The squad selected for the first two matches against Maharashtra and Assam also includes Ishant Sharma and Nitish Rana. Ishant’s availability will bolster the team’s pace attack and they will be aiming to earn the maximum points possible in those matches.
Squad: Yash Dhull (capt), Himmat Singh (vice-capt), Dhruv Shorey, Anuj Rawat (wk), Vaibhav Rawal, Lalit Yadav, Nitish Rana, Ayush Badoni, Hrithik Shokeen, Shivank Vashisth, Vikas Mishra, Jonty Sidhu, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Simarjeet Singh Lakshay Thareja (wk), Pranshu Vijayran
