Reports | Yash Dhull to lead Delhi Ranji Trophy squad, Ishant Sharma to be included for first two matches

The brand new season of the Ranji Trophy is set to start from December 13 and Delhi have announced their squad for the tournament. According to a report published by PTI, Yash Dhull will be leading the Delhi squad while Ishant Sharma will be included in the team for the first couple of games. Dhull captained India Under-19 to the World Cup triumph in 2022 when India beat England by four wickets in the final. Dhull has been terrific so far in the eight first-class games scoring 820 runs with an average of 74.54.