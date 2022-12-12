LPL 2022 | Twitter reacts to Nuwan Pradeep’s unwanted headshot for Azam Khan leading him to leave field on stretcher

Today at 7:27 PM
Cricket fields often see unfortunate incidents that sometimes even turn horrifying for the players. While keeping behind the stumps, Azam Khan was struck on his forehead by Nuwan Pradeep, and it was so terrible for the Pakistani player that the support staff had to carry him off on a stretcher.
Azam Khan is highly regarded for his audacious power-hitting ability in limited-overs cricket. The 24-year-old made his international debut in England last year but failed to make any impact. He scored six runs in two innings before he was dropped from the national team.
Since then, Azam has been continuously playing franchise leagues, such as CPL, T10, and the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) to earn a recall from Pakistan. However, it took a halt on Monday during LPL’s Match No. 9 between Kandy Falcons and Galle Gladiators, taking place in Pallekele. During the 16th over of the Falcons’ innings, Azam, the Gladiators’ keeper, faced an unfortunate incident that no one had anticipated to happen.
In that over, Nuwan Pradeep’s slower ball which was going down the leg side was bound to be punished. However, Chamika Karunaratne failed to make any connection of it, before the wide ball, which bounced once before reaching Azam and knocking him down. It struck his forehead, and for a while, Azam was seen lying on the ground. A few minutes later, support staff came into the field for the mandatory concussion check, and after watching his pain, carried him off the field.
Moeen Khan, Azam’s father as well as the Gladiators’ head coach, came to him to check if he is alright and tapped his son’s leg with a smile on his face, assuming he will recover soon.
