LPL 2022 | Twitter reacts to Nuwan Pradeep’s unwanted headshot for Azam Khan leading him to leave field on stretcher

In that over, Nuwan Pradeep’s slower ball which was going down the leg side was bound to be punished. However, Chamika Karunaratne failed to make any connection of it, before the wide ball, which bounced once before reaching Azam and knocking him down. It struck his forehead, and for a while, Azam was seen lying on the ground. A few minutes later, support staff came into the field for the mandatory concussion check, and after watching his pain, carried him off the field.