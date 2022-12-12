PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Ben Stokes almost left embarrassed by early celebrations as England clinch series with 26-run victory

Taking advantage of the 79-run lead, England for once took their time and conjured up a score of 275 thus setting a target of 355. Harry Brooks was the star of the show with his second Test century while Duckett scored a handsome 79. At stumps on day three, Pakistan seemed to be on the front foot heading home with six wickets in hand and 157 runs to get, a stance that only strengthened with an 80-run partnership between Mohammad Nawaz and Saud Shakeel for the fifth wicket. However, the two fell within the space of one run and despite a courageous cameo of 17 by Abrar Ahmad, England wrapped up the tail with 26 still to get.