PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Ben Stokes almost left embarrassed by early celebrations as England clinch series with 26-run victory

Today at 3:03 PM
England sealed off a historic series win with a 26-run triumph in Multan as their pacers starred on a track that kept low and slow. The victory came in dramatic fashion as skipper Ben Stokes went in for post-game handshakes despite the result not being confirmed yet due to an ongoing DRS appeal.
England registered their first Test series win in Pakistan in two decades as they staved off a valiant run-chase by the hosts to emerge triumphant by 26 runs in the second Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The visitors, coming on the back of a revolutionary 74-run win in Rawalpindi, were re-inforced by strike pacer Mark Wood for the second game and the quick came up trumps when it mattered the most to deliver the win.
England, choosing to bat first, continued to employ their aggressive batting strategy even though the pitch did quite a bit for the spinners, managing a competitive 281 on the back of half-centuries from Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope. Debutant Abrar Ahmad starred for Pakistan, scalping seven wickets in his first-ever innings before taking four more the second time around to end up with a 10-wicket haul. The hosts in the first innings seemed to be cruising at 142/2 with skipper Babar Azam on 75, but his fall triggered a collapse as Saud Shakeel fell soon after for 63. Six wickets fell for 21 runs, as Jack leach starred with four wickets, with Pakistan eventually folding up for 202.
Taking advantage of the 79-run lead, England for once took their time and conjured up a score of 275 thus setting a target of 355. Harry Brooks was the star of the show with his second Test century while Duckett scored a handsome 79. At stumps on day three, Pakistan seemed to be on the front foot heading home with six wickets in hand and 157 runs to get, a stance that only strengthened with an 80-run partnership between Mohammad Nawaz and Saud Shakeel for the fifth wicket. However, the two fell within the space of one run and despite a courageous cameo of 17 by Abrar Ahmad, England wrapped up the tail with 26 still to get.
While Mark Wood stood out with four scalps, it was Ollie Robinson that ended the game by dismissing Mohammad Ali. The batter had a faint edge that carried to the keeper and even though he induced a 'celebrappeal' from England, the umpire took his time to raise his finger. Even as Ali called for DRS, Stokes was sure of the result and attempted to shake hands with him only to be rejected given the decision was still under question. The roller-coaster of a game provoked great reactions from Twitterati.
That's hilarious!
December 12, 2022
Lot of mistakes
Our team needs a lot of improvement believe it or not but there is a lot of mistakes in the selection of the team.Our fastballs failed to swing the ball but England's fast bowlers wins it for the team@englandcricket @ECB_cricket @TheRealPCB #PakvsEng2022#PAKvsENG #BabarAzam𓃵— Mr cricket 🏏 (@Mrcrick7292) December 12, 2022
Serious due!
Shakeel was not out, and Pakistan lost the match and series due to poor team management/selection,— ABDUL (@TensionNishta) December 12, 2022
Infact @englandcricket team and their bowlers were too good for Pakistani batters.@TheBarmyArmy #PAKvsENG
Turning point
(That all being said, Saud Shakeel should never have been given out. It was the turning point in an otherwise uncontroversial, gripping game.) #PAKvsENG— Auni Akhter (@AuniAkhter) December 12, 2022
Luck factor
Pakistan cricket and the luck factor! #PAKvsENG— Harsha Kumara (@harsz89) December 12, 2022
WTC dust now
Now that Chances of making it into the WTC final have gone to dust thanks to Ramiz and this Clueless Management Pak needs to be brave and make needed changes to the squad for Karachi test Pair Zafar G with Abrar and call up Hassan or Abbas to strengthen Pace Attack #PAKvsENG— Ali Waqas (@Cric_Freak_) December 12, 2022
Outplayed
Pakistan can lose the game from any condition. Getting outplayed on their home soil just pakistan things 😂 Result was crystal clear from 2nd day but the way pakistan played to let the visitors win #Pakistan #BabarAzam #PAKvsENG #Cricket— Aadi Ahluwalia (@AhluwaliaAadi) December 12, 2022
Gave away
Pakistan managed to bottle both Tests so hard, 1st Test they required 83 runs with 5 wickets in hand, 2nd Test they required 65 with 5 wickets in hand. They gave away the series to England at home. Now they are out of the WTC. Not a good Test Side at all! #PAKvsENG pic.twitter.com/hQw0sdxhFA— Tahmid 🇦🇷 (@ibaqi_) December 12, 2022
Nightmare
England. The new nightmare for Pakistan!🥲#PAKvsENG— Rafayyy. (@Seedhasabanda) December 12, 2022
Getting intense
Here is the points table of #WTC23 stands after the #PAKvsENG test series England won the series...#AUSvsSA series will be the key for the teams...It's getting intense...— Bandana Proteas ABD Adhikari (Tutu✌✌)🇳🇵 (@sparklingtutu17) December 12, 2022
I have always dreamt of #AUSvSA finals in any ICC event hope this time it comes true...#WTC #Testnet pic.twitter.com/iXgJ0W0sX9
