More Options

PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to umpire flipping match in England's favour by ruling Saud Shakeel out with controversial decision

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

England are just three wickets away from a series win in Pakistan

(England Cricket)

PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to umpire flipping match in England's favour by ruling Saud Shakeel out with controversial decision

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 12:55 PM

Despite all the technology that has been introduced into cricket, some decisions remain as difficult as ever given that even cameras have limited range and capabilities. Pakistan looked set for a comfortable win on day four until star performer Saud Shakeel was ruled out by a questionable catch.

The second Test between England and Pakistan seems all set for yet another nail-biting thriller as the two teams went into lunch on day four seemingly equally poised for a victory, with the visitors only having a slight advantage. However, not long ago the match looked to have completely slipped by the fingers of the European contingent as the host batters belligerently moved closer to the target of 355, at one stage requiring just 65 runs with five wickets in hand.

Resuming overnight at 198/4, Joe Root got rid of Faheem Ashraf early in the day but the incoming Mohammad Nawaz's brisk 42 had the team in cruise control. However, his 80-run partnership with Saud Shakeel was broken by Mark Wood but the Men in Green still looked in control, given Shakeel was cruising along at 93 at the stage having already faced 208 deliveries. But all of a sudden, the odds flipped in Eng land's favour courtesy of a highly controversial decision by third umpire Joe Wilson.

Wood, bowling the 94th over of the innings, fired in a quick delivery down Shakeel's leg side, provoking him to pull only to get a slight touch off the glove. Ollie Pope did well to go low toward his right and pluck the ball off the grass just as it seemed to hit the ground. However, the umpires were not sure whether the catch was legal and referred to the third umpire while giving a soft signal of out. Replays showed that even though the ball had initially nestled into Pope's gloves, his hands weren't cupped together which meant the Kookaburra apparently brushed through the grass as he tried to collect it from near the field of play.

"Looks like the gloves are under it, but I can't tell exactly," third umpire Joel Wilson was saying on the comms, as each successive replay only seemed to make the ball's contact with the ground clearer. Even so, in a surprise decision, the big screen flashed red beckoning Shakeel to return to the dugout six runs short of a maiden century, leaving Pakistan reeling at 291/7 at lunch. 

That's really close!

Unexpected!

Never got that

Deprived century

Terrible

Disgraceful

Real disbelief

Shocker!

Impaired vision

Deserved it!

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down