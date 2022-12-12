PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to umpire flipping match in England's favour by ruling Saud Shakeel out with controversial decision

Wood, bowling the 94th over of the innings, fired in a quick delivery down Shakeel's leg side, provoking him to pull only to get a slight touch off the glove. Ollie Pope did well to go low toward his right and pluck the ball off the grass just as it seemed to hit the ground. However, the umpires were not sure whether the catch was legal and referred to the third umpire while giving a soft signal of out. Replays showed that even though the ball had initially nestled into Pope's gloves, his hands weren't cupped together which meant the Kookaburra apparently brushed through the grass as he tried to collect it from near the field of play.