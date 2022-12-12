PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to umpire flipping match in England's favour by ruling Saud Shakeel out with controversial decision

Today at 12:55 PM
Despite all the technology that has been introduced into cricket, some decisions remain as difficult as ever given that even cameras have limited range and capabilities. Pakistan looked set for a comfortable win on day four until star performer Saud Shakeel was ruled out by a questionable catch.
The second Test between England and Pakistan seems all set for yet another nail-biting thriller as the two teams went into lunch on day four seemingly equally poised for a victory, with the visitors only having a slight advantage. However, not long ago the match looked to have completely slipped by the fingers of the European contingent as the host batters belligerently moved closer to the target of 355, at one stage requiring just 65 runs with five wickets in hand.
Resuming overnight at 198/4, Joe Root got rid of Faheem Ashraf early in the day but the incoming Mohammad Nawaz's brisk 42 had the team in cruise control. However, his 80-run partnership with Saud Shakeel was broken by Mark Wood but the Men in Green still looked in control, given Shakeel was cruising along at 93 at the stage having already faced 208 deliveries. But all of a sudden, the odds flipped in Eng land's favour courtesy of a highly controversial decision by third umpire Joe Wilson.
Wood, bowling the 94th over of the innings, fired in a quick delivery down Shakeel's leg side, provoking him to pull only to get a slight touch off the glove. Ollie Pope did well to go low toward his right and pluck the ball off the grass just as it seemed to hit the ground. However, the umpires were not sure whether the catch was legal and referred to the third umpire while giving a soft signal of out. Replays showed that even though the ball had initially nestled into Pope's gloves, his hands weren't cupped together which meant the Kookaburra apparently brushed through the grass as he tried to collect it from near the field of play.
"Looks like the gloves are under it, but I can't tell exactly," third umpire Joel Wilson was saying on the comms, as each successive replay only seemed to make the ball's contact with the ground clearer. Even so, in a surprise decision, the big screen flashed red beckoning Shakeel to return to the dugout six runs short of a maiden century, leaving Pakistan reeling at 291/7 at lunch.
That's really close!
Unexpected!
Never got that
Out or not out? Saud Shakeel? pic.twitter.com/NFB1jWaCCP— Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) December 12, 2022
Deprived century
Saud Shakeel was not out there, he has been deprived of a match-winning fourth innings century too. #PAKvENG— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 12, 2022
Terrible
Saud Shakeel was definitely not out. Ball clearly touched the ground , Terrible 💔— CricketEra04 (@_CricketEra04) December 12, 2022
Joel Wilson 🤦♂️#PakvEng #CricketEra04 pic.twitter.com/npPK2LHcGh
Disgraceful
Disgraceful decision against Shakeel. The commentators should be more emphatic about how utterly ridiculous that decision is #PakvsEng2022 #engVspak @SkyCricket @Athersmike @uroojmumtazkhan— SJ Ahmed (@SuhaibJAhmed) December 12, 2022
Real disbelief
@gurkiratsgill Mighty impressed with Saud Shakeel. Still believe its Pak's game to loose. Kudos to Eng also for making Pak sweat a lot for the victory.— Archit Aryaman (@AryamanArchit) December 12, 2022
Shocker!
What a shocker from the third umpire 🙄🙄.... The ball was clearly touching the ground,,,, a disappointing end to what could have been a great 4th innings 100 by Saud Shakeel 😔😔....#PAKvsENG #PakvsEng #MultanTest— Muhammad Fahim (@Fahimfomi1) December 12, 2022
Impaired vision
saud shakeel deserved that hundred man batted so well through out the series and fallen short and now to umpire's impaired vision.— کشف (@kashafudduja_) December 12, 2022
Deserved it!
Saud Shakeel deserved that 100💔— JunooniRaja (@junooniraja) December 12, 2022
