PAK vs ENG | Twitter slams thankless fans in Multan for chanting 'Zimbabar' despite Babar Azam's contributions to Pakistan cricket

Babar Azam has been Pakistan's most influential batter by far for the past few years

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 2:21 PM

In cricket, with passionate support comes a disrespectful sect of fans who with their limited understanding of the game malign the reputation of their team's players at any chance they get. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, despite being Pakistan's sole match winner, had to face heavy insults in Multan.

Pakistan crashed to a 26-run defeat in the second Test against England in Multan on Monday, in what was just their fourth loss against the visitors at home in their history. The Men in Green fought valiantly en route to their chase of 355 but the top-order's failure meant Pakistan always had its work cut out. However, while the team's efforts were appreciated by many, a certain section of fans at the stadium in Multan went rogue leading to embarrassing scenes for the country.

Skipper Babar Azam, having top-scored for the team with a gritty 75 in the first innings, could only manage one run in his second rock before being undone by an absolute peach from Ollie Robinson. The 28-year-old has over the past few years emerged as one of the best players in the world and his country's best prospect by far, piling on 3,262 runs in Tests at an outstanding average of 47.97 with eight centuries to his name. However, the leader has somehow developed a reputation of only scoring against minnows against Zimbabwe, and his low score against England gave the vile spectators a chance to sling mud at Babr's name.

As Azam walked back to the dugout, a video showed the fans chanting 'Zimbabar' and 'Ghante ka King,' implying the batter is no King as many claim him to be. Ironically, the Lahori has only played two innings against Zimbabwe, in which he has managed scores of 2 and 0 while carrying an average of 59.87 against England. Twitterati was quick to put down the Pakistani fans for their abysmal behaviour. 

