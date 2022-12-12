PAK vs ENG | Twitter slams thankless fans in Multan for chanting 'Zimbabar' despite Babar Azam's contributions to Pakistan cricket

Skipper Babar Azam, having top-scored for the team with a gritty 75 in the first innings, could only manage one run in his second rock before being undone by an absolute peach from Ollie Robinson. The 28-year-old has over the past few years emerged as one of the best players in the world and his country's best prospect by far, piling on 3,262 runs in Tests at an outstanding average of 47.97 with eight centuries to his name. However, the leader has somehow developed a reputation of only scoring against minnows against Zimbabwe, and his low score against England gave the vile spectators a chance to sling mud at Babr's name.