PAK vs ENG | Twitter slams thankless fans in Multan for chanting 'Zimbabar' despite Babar Azam's contributions to Pakistan cricket

Today at 2:21 PM
In cricket, with passionate support comes a disrespectful sect of fans who with their limited understanding of the game malign the reputation of their team's players at any chance they get. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, despite being Pakistan's sole match winner, had to face heavy insults in Multan.
Pakistan crashed to a 26-run defeat in the second Test against England in Multan on Monday, in what was just their fourth loss against the visitors at home in their history. The Men in Green fought valiantly en route to their chase of 355 but the top-order's failure meant Pakistan always had its work cut out. However, while the team's efforts were appreciated by many, a certain section of fans at the stadium in Multan went rogue leading to embarrassing scenes for the country.
Skipper Babar Azam, having top-scored for the team with a gritty 75 in the first innings, could only manage one run in his second rock before being undone by an absolute peach from Ollie Robinson. The 28-year-old has over the past few years emerged as one of the best players in the world and his country's best prospect by far, piling on 3,262 runs in Tests at an outstanding average of 47.97 with eight centuries to his name. However, the leader has somehow developed a reputation of only scoring against minnows against Zimbabwe, and his low score against England gave the vile spectators a chance to sling mud at Babr's name.
As Azam walked back to the dugout, a video showed the fans chanting 'Zimbabar' and 'Ghante ka King,' implying the batter is no King as many claim him to be. Ironically, the Lahori has only played two innings against Zimbabwe, in which he has managed scores of 2 and 0 while carrying an average of 59.87 against England. Twitterati was quick to put down the Pakistani fans for their abysmal behaviour.
Hate those people!
From now on I will hate the people of Multan as much as I hate the Bani-Israel, actually not more than Israelis because they have at least a little bit of humanity.#BabarAzam𓃵#StandWithBabar#PrideOfPakistan#HeartOfPakistan#TheKing#GreatestOfAllTime 🐐#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/9604yln11C— میاں بھائی (@MiaBhaii) December 12, 2022
Disgusting
It's disgusting how multan crowd was chanting Zimbabar. I swear this nation doesnt deserve Babar ! 🙂 #BabarAzam𓃵 #PakvsEng2022 SHAME ON MULTAN CROWD!— Uswa Fatyma ✨️🇵🇰 (@definitelydkhng) December 12, 2022
That's what people call?
Zimbabar thats what pakistan public calls babar 🤣— Saitama2911 (@saitama2911) December 12, 2022
Not expecting that!
f Multan Crowd.. i saw Recent Video. You Guys Call Babar Azam.. To Zimbabar.. this Realy Heart us.. i hope No One Visit Multan After this Test .— Faizan (@Faizan76929141) December 12, 2022
Reason why
Century against pak when ? people call babar Zimbabar because he has most Century against zim lol 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/muvvK56uur— Saurabh 🤍 (@Cricket_Gyaani_) December 12, 2022
Heart breaking
It was heart breaking to see some Pakistan fans calling Babar azam as Zimbabar.He is a good player. Don't worry ZimBabar @babarazam258 ..We are with you ..— Rahul Ramachandran (@Rahul220696) December 12, 2022
Insecure guys!
How insecure you guys are?? 2-3 persons shouting zimbabar is going to be a threat to Babar's captaincy??🤡🤡 Foolish..— Gyanu (@ImAmardeep007) December 12, 2022
Fragile fanbase
Someone called him Zimbabar from the crowd and the fragile fanbase has gone crazy.— Zuhair Abbasi (@zuhair_abbasi) December 12, 2022
Just clickk #BabarAzam
Should be jailed
There are seriously ppl asking for the fan to be arrested for chanting Zimbabar. This wholesome brigade has lost it's frkn mind.— Jinx! (@PakCricFanatik) December 12, 2022
Never asked for the 90s fixers to be sent to jail but asking for a fan to be jailed for chanting Zimbabar.
Clowns.
Different babur
Babar before he came into bat and Zimbabar as soon as he got out...— Victor (@VikramAt1) December 12, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.