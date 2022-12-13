Ranji Trophy | Twitter reacts to Abhishek Porel pulls of Jhonty Rhodes-esque catch with incredible full stretch dive down the leg

All-rounder Shivam Mavi, facing pacer Pritam Chakraborty, was surprised by a short ball on the fifth ball of the over and hurriedly attempted a pull over his shoulders. However, he could only manage a top edge as the ball flew above his shoulder blade and seemed to be heading down the leg side for four. However, Porel had different ideas. The wicket-keeper took a slight step to his left before putting in a full-length dive in a desperate attempt to grab the ball. The red cherry, having almost travelled past him, somehow stuck in his glove, earning Bengal a crucial wicket of the prolific all-rounder.