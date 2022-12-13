Ranji Trophy | Twitter reacts to Abhishek Porel pulls of Jhonty Rhodes-esque catch with incredible full stretch dive down the leg

Today at 3:24 PM
There are few more spectacular sights on a cricket field than players testing human physical limits by distorting their bodies in extreme ways, especially when it comes to wicketkeepers in their burly pads and big gloves. Abhishek Porel produced a catch for the ages on Tuesday with a blinder.
Bengal continued to pile on the momentum in their season opener against Uttar Pradesh at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, having reduced the opposition to 181/8 at the time of writing. An 89-run stand for the fourth wicket provided them with a glimmer of hope, with Priyam Garg scoring 53 while Rinku Singh starred with 79, but the hosts eked back the game in their favour again with a flurry of wickets thereon. The highlight of their efforts came in the 54th over of the match, courtesy of a display of genius by Bengal wicket-keeper Abhishek Porel.
All-rounder Shivam Mavi, facing pacer Pritam Chakraborty, was surprised by a short ball on the fifth ball of the over and hurriedly attempted a pull over his shoulders. However, he could only manage a top edge as the ball flew above his shoulder blade and seemed to be heading down the leg side for four. However, Porel had different ideas. The wicket-keeper took a slight step to his left before putting in a full-length dive in a desperate attempt to grab the ball. The red cherry, having almost travelled past him, somehow stuck in his glove, earning Bengal a crucial wicket of the prolific all-rounder.
The incident provided a cricketing photo for the ages, featuring Porel stretched to the utmost while suspended mid air and the ball in his outstretched palm, reminding Twitterati of the famous Jhonty Rhodes still where he grabbed a similar catch albeit in the outfield.
December 13, 2022
