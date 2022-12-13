Ranji Trophy | Twitter reacts to Ishan Porel's dream delivery serving reminder of India's domestic talent

The damage was mainly dealt by Bengal's strike pacer Ishan Porel, with the right-arm pacer having dismissed three of the top four batsmen of the opposition. His most impressive scalp was that of skipper Karan Sharma as the 24-year-old produced a peach of a delivery to get rid of the budding all-rounder. Bowling the 18th over of the game, at which point Ishan's figures read 6-4-5-1, the Bengal spearhead pitched a delivery around the fifth stump mark halfway down the pitch. The ball seemed to be innocuously travelling towards the wicketkeeper's gloves, inspiring a casual leave from the batter.