Ranji Trophy | Twitter reacts to Ishan Porel's dream delivery serving reminder of India's domestic talent

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 12:59 PM

Even as India struggle to give squad players a chance considering the talent depth, further greater talent lies unearthed on the domestic circuits with occasional standout performances a reminder of their existence. Ishan Porel produced a gem in the season opener to send notice of his abilities.

Bengal have started their Ranji Trophy campaign on a high in the season opener against Uttar Pradesh at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, with quick early wickets ensuring they have a firm foothold in the game. At the time of writing, with the second session underway, the score for the visitors read 115/4 in the 36th over as Rinku Singh plied his trade on 45 while Akashdeep Nath was yet to open his account.

The damage was mainly dealt by Bengal's strike pacer Ishan Porel, with the right-arm pacer having dismissed three of the top four batsmen of the opposition. His most impressive scalp was that of skipper Karan Sharma as the 24-year-old produced a peach of a delivery to get rid of the budding all-rounder. Bowling the 18th over of the game, at which point Ishan's figures read 6-4-5-1, the Bengal spearhead pitched a delivery around the fifth stump mark halfway down the pitch. The ball seemed to be innocuously travelling towards the wicketkeeper's gloves, inspiring a casual leave from the batter.

However, upon pitching, the red cherry jagged back in sharply much to Sharma's surprise. Before he could figure out what had occurred, the nipping ball had cleanly taken apart the top of the off-stump to hand Bengal a crucial wicket in their bid of winning a third Ranji Trophy title. As Porel fleeted off in celebration, he handed a stern  reminder to the selectors of his talents and great career returns of 81 wickets in 29 matches at an average of 26.22, much to the Twiteratti's delight.

Didn't expect that!

Amazing wicket

Bowling well

He's back

Promising

Wanted him

That's out

Super start

Players on watch

Yes definately!

