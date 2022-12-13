Ranji Trophy | Twitter reacts to Ishant Sharma getting in batsman's face to fire stern warning following controversial umpiring call

Yadav, bowling the 27th over, bowled a very full delivery wide of the crease, tempting Shaikh to poke at the ball. The ball hit his bat and flew to second slip leading to jubilant celebrations in the Delhi team, only for the umpire to remain unfazed. The official believed the ball had touched the surface as it went behind, thus declaring it a bump ball. As the bowling team protested, the batters seemed to offer their opinion as well which seemingly drew the ire of the former national team pacer. Sharma charged towards Shaikh and having nearly reached touching distance, furiously wagged a winger in the batter's face before some words from the umpire convinced Sharma to back away. The Twitterati were quick to take cognizance of the incident and quickly took to social media to express their thoughts, as Maharashtra eventually ended on 80/5 with Shaikh still unbeaten on 44.