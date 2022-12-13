Ranji Trophy | Twitter reacts to Ishant Sharma getting in batsman's face to fire stern warning following controversial umpiring call

Today at 6:29 PM
Fast bowlers and aggression is a match made in heaven, with the breed of cricketers often just seeking opportunities to amp up the game's intensity. Ishant Sharma on Monday confronted a batter, seemingly unprovoked, after the two teams were involved in an argument over an umpiring call.
Delhi managed to bring themselves back into the game on day one of their Ranji Trophy opener against Maharashtra in Pune on Monday, having earlier crumble to a relatively low score on a pitch that vastly assisted the pace bowlers. The visitors were sent in to bat first by Rahul Tripathi, leading in place of the injured duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ankit Bawne, and started off well by establishing an opening stand of 54. However, rookie skipper Yash Dhull's dismissal for 40 triggered a sudden collapse as the team went from 135-3 to 149-9. Eventually, Himmat Singh's 49 helped the team get to a respectable tally of 181.
In response, Maharashtra crumbled against the new ball, losing three wickets for 14 runs in the first seven overs. Even though Indian veteran Ishant Sharma was handed the new ball, it was Simarjeet Singh and Mayank Yadav that opened the tally for Delhi before Sharma dismissed the all-important skipper for 1(5). Nevertheless, Siddhesh Veer and Naushadh Shaikh stabilized the innings to get the score to 68/3 when things heated up in the middle.
Yadav, bowling the 27th over, bowled a very full delivery wide of the crease, tempting Shaikh to poke at the ball. The ball hit his bat and flew to second slip leading to jubilant celebrations in the Delhi team, only for the umpire to remain unfazed. The official believed the ball had touched the surface as it went behind, thus declaring it a bump ball. As the bowling team protested, the batters seemed to offer their opinion as well which seemingly drew the ire of the former national team pacer. Sharma charged towards Shaikh and having nearly reached touching distance, furiously wagged a winger in the batter's face before some words from the umpire convinced Sharma to back away. The Twitterati were quick to take cognizance of the incident and quickly took to social media to express their thoughts, as Maharashtra eventually ended on 80/5 with Shaikh still unbeaten on 44.
That's heated up!
Impressive
Siddhesh Veer and Naushad Shaikh have put on an impressive partnership. "No 4 ka time ho gaya, bhai log" is the call from the delhi slip cordon. Is it restlessness or pressure tactics? #RanjiTrophy— Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) December 13, 2022
Not aware
Hai most cases mein but people are not aware. If they comes to know players like Ishant Sharma, Rahane, Shaw are coming definitely people will come to watch— Kaushik (@CricKaushik_) December 13, 2022
Ready
With Delhi nine down, Ishant Sharma is ready to mark his run-up #RanjiTrophy @sportstarweb @TheHinduSports pic.twitter.com/q3mqBbscXh— Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) December 13, 2022
Stumps
Maharashtra 80/5 Stumps on Day 1 in First innings. Well played Shaikh 44*. Maharashtra trail by 111 Runs. #MAHvDEL #RanjiTrophy @MaharashtraCric— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) December 13, 2022
Summary
Stumps Day 1: Maharashtra - 80/5 in 28.2 overs (N S Shaikh 44 off 72, S S Bachhav 0 off 2) #MAHvDEL #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 13, 2022
Wicket?
WICKET! Over: 26.6 S A Veer 23(74) ct Anuj Rawat b Mayank Yadav, Maharashtra 73/4 #MAHvDEL #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 13, 2022
