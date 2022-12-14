BAN vs IND | Twitter lauds Virat Kohli's dedication as he slogs it out in the nets amidst Test immediately after dismissal

With expectations of him continuing with the same momentum in Tests as well, all eyes were on Kohli when he took the field against Bangladesh in Chattogram during the first Test on Wednesday. The batter's last Test century came against Bangladesh itself, at the Eden Gardens in 2019, but has since carried a lowly average of 26.45 in the format with just six half-centuries in 33 innings. However, Kohli failed to deliver yet again as he lasted just four deliveries, succumbing to a sharply spinning delivery from Taijul Islam for a score of one.