BAN vs IND | Twitter lauds Virat Kohli's dedication as he slogs it out in the nets amidst Test immediately after dismissal

What separates the good from the great is their dedication to their goals and the constant yearning for perfection regardless of circumstance. Virat Kohli, having failed to perform in the first innings, was seen heading to the nets soon after his dismissal even as play went on inside the stadium.
Virat Kohli has roared back to form of late after a torrid three-year phase in his career, during which he went from averaging over six centuries a year in international cricket to none between November 2019 and September 2022. The veteran finally broke his duck in an Asia Cup encounter against Afghanistan, which was incidentally his maiden T20I ton, and then went on to double his tally with a resounding 113 against Bangladesh in an ODI on December 10.
With expectations of him continuing with the same momentum in Tests as well, all eyes were on Kohli when he took the field against Bangladesh in Chattogram during the first Test on Wednesday. The batter's last Test century came against Bangladesh itself, at the Eden Gardens in 2019, but has since carried a lowly average of 26.45 in the format with just six half-centuries in 33 innings. However, Kohli failed to deliver yet again as he lasted just four deliveries, succumbing to a sharply spinning delivery from Taijul Islam for a score of one.
While play went on at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, stills emerged of the veteran in his training gear heading to the nets to face a few deliveries in an attempt to overcome his failure. Despite having played international cricket for 14 years and established himself as the best all-format batsman of the generation statistically, Kohli's dedication to improvement had Twitteratti in awe as they took to social media to express their adulation for the former Indian skipper.
Virat Kohli practising in nets during tea break. pic.twitter.com/Uruj9TS9GC— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 14, 2022
Virat Kohli practicing in the nets during the tea break 💪🎯 pic.twitter.com/dRQzsaQSne— 𝙍𝘿𝙆 ʰʸᵖᵉᵈ ᶠᵒʳ ᵛᵃʳⁱˢᵘ (@Goatcheeku_18) December 14, 2022
Virat Kohli practicing in tea break. Dedication toward cricket unbelievable.#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/Vbb6uVYWPi— Viratxians (@Viratxians) December 14, 2022
#Viratkohli Practicing in nets after out for 1 run#BANvsIND https://t.co/cTtk2ynr54 pic.twitter.com/oz8AmNysto— RAJA DK (@rajaduraikannan) December 14, 2022
#ViratKohli𓃵 practicing 🥺🥺💖 pic.twitter.com/hJoGSXnyoD— Shoaib💜 (@Hey_Shoaib76) December 14, 2022
Virat Kohli practicing batting in the nets during the tea break, and practiced against the left arm of spinner Saurabh Kumar.— आचार्य चवनप्राश (@deshsarvprath) December 14, 2022
Virat Kohli practicing in break. Dedication toward cricket unbelievable.#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/sTkGrSETnz— Flick of Wrist (@flickk_of_Wrist) December 14, 2022
Virat Kohli practicing against the left-arm spinner during tea break, the dedication to get better always. (Source - Sports Yaari) pic.twitter.com/l5WBkm5m4S— Irfan shaikh. (@cricket_irfan7) December 14, 2022
Virat Kohli practicing batting in the nets during the tea break, and practiced against the left arm of spinner Saurabh Kumar.#ViratKohli𓃵 | #BANvIND | #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/1yW71NVKdz— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) December 14, 2022
Virat Kohli practicing batting in the nets during the tea break against left arm spinner Saurabh Kumar.— ammarr (@ammar120_) December 14, 2022
HUSTLE 🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/EVmcFDe4C2
