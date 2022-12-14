BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as 'lucky' Shreyas Iyer remains not-out despite being comprehensively bowled on legal delivery

However, Iyer's 82-run knock of 169 deliveries was not without its fair share of luck. The batter survived two catch drops, the first of which came off Shakib Al Hasan in the 48th over when Iyer's late cut went straight to the wicket-keeper only for him to fail to hold on in what was a tough chance. The second chance was much simpler, as Iyer danced down the track and attempted to heave Mehidy Hasan Miraz over midwicket even with a fielder placed on the boundary ropes. Ebadot Hossain got in position comfortably as the ball travelled straight down his throat but did not manage to cup the ball in his hands, letting down a sitter. Yet, neither of the incidents was nearly as bizarre as what occurred in the 84th over.