BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as 'lucky' Shreyas Iyer remains not-out despite being comprehensively bowled on legal delivery

Today at 4:58 PM
Success in sports is never guaranteed, partly because luck can at times play a major role in dictating things. Shreyas Iyer knows that all too well as following two dropped catches, he was bowled but still survived after the bails refused to fall despite being dislodged and lighting up.
India rode out a topsy-turvy first day of the opening Test against Bangladesh, in Chattogram on Wednesday, largely on the back of Shreyas Iyer who ended the day just 18 runs away from registering a second Test century. The batter had come in with India reeling at 112/4, after Rishabh Pant's quickfire 46 had helped the team recover from 48/3 following a top-order collapse. Along with Cheteshwar Pujara, the 28-year-old knit a 149-run partnership to stabilize the innings and help India end the day on an even keel.
However, Iyer's 82-run knock of 169 deliveries was not without its fair share of luck. The batter survived two catch drops, the first of which came off Shakib Al Hasan in the 48th over when Iyer's late cut went straight to the wicket-keeper only for him to fail to hold on in what was a tough chance. The second chance was much simpler, as Iyer danced down the track and attempted to heave Mehidy Hasan Miraz over midwicket even with a fielder placed on the boundary ropes. Ebadot Hossain got in position comfortably as the ball travelled straight down his throat but did not manage to cup the ball in his hands, letting down a sitter. Yet, neither of the incidents was nearly as bizarre as what occurred in the 84th over.
Facing Hossain who was wielding the new ball, the Indian batter tried to defend a back of a length delivery from within his crease. However, the ball jagged back in sharply from way outside the off-stump while keeping low and crashed into the wicket. Even as Hossain smiled in celebration alongside his teammates, the realization dawned on Iyer that the bails were still on top of the stumps. The entire fielding team along with the two umpires crowded around the crease as the Tigers refused to believe what had just happened, signalling to the umpires with pointed fingers to declare the batter out in exasperation.
Replays showed the bail had been dislodged from its groove and even lit up but had somehow managed to balance itself without falling to the ground. Interestingly enough, the particular 'zingbail' had been replaced by the umpires just before the ball had been bowled owing to some technical issues. Thus, in accordance to a rule that has been in place since 1744, Iyer remained on the crease as he shared a hearty laugh with Cheteshwar Pujara over the incident, sending Twitter into a frenzy.
Just how lucky he is!
December 14, 2022
Iyer survives
Lucky Shreyas Iyer! Ball hit the bail but bail didn't fall 😎#INDvsBAN #BANvINDpic.twitter.com/267dojnmKC— CricketFans (@_fans_cricket) December 14, 2022
Lit
Iyer survives. The bail lit up but didn't fall! pic.twitter.com/wQoOLqiZhd— Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) December 14, 2022
This is pure luck
Ball hit the stump still bail didn't fall. Instance scene. That called luck. Shreyas Iyer is tool lucky.#INDvsBangladesh pic.twitter.com/dOeQQOnxOf— Flick of Wrist (@flickk_of_Wrist) December 14, 2022
Interesting
Lucky Shreyas Iyer— Sujal (@Sujal_sr7) December 14, 2022
Bowl hit stumps, and bails deflected but didn't fall on the ground. The bail was changed just a few balls before.
Pujara gone for 90 runs in 202 balls @cheteshwar1@ShreyasIyer15#INDvsBangladesh
📸 - @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/WxwcH5Vjye
LOL!
Pujara got bowled in the very next over after bails didn't dislodge just to show that there was no foul play from BCCI when bail was changed.— Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) December 14, 2022
True patriot.#BANvIND #CricketTwitter
How lucky!
Ball hit the stump, but bail didn't fall. How lucky Shreyas Iyer is. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/d7DZf5c8jx— Viratxians (@Viratxians) December 14, 2022
Happiness!
Shreyas Iyer: pic.twitter.com/1nD95PwJl7— Cricgnear (@ADevalapurkar) December 14, 2022
Saved
Shreyas Iyer be like pic.twitter.com/msQNE9HVbs— thunderstorm (@darkennighttt) December 14, 2022
Just laugh at it
Shreyas Iyer 😂😜— ▄︻デ𝓐𝓫𝓲𝓻𝓪𝓶══━一 (@abiram_tweets) December 14, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.