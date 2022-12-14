BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts to Shubman Gill wasting rare opportunity to seal Test spot on flat Chittagong track with silly dismissal

Thus, with the chance to seal his spot in the lineup at least for the tour, Gill started out comfortable and cruised along to 20. However, facing left-arm spinner Taijul Islam in the 14th over, Gill threw away the opportunity in excruciating fashion. The first ball of the over was pitched full around leg-stump and Gill, seemingly anticipating such a delivery, was in position to play the paddle sweep as soon as the ball left the bowler's hand. However, the right-hander failed to get to the pitch of the ball as it bounced towards the batter and ended up striking his willow's top edge. The ball looped up despairingly and was comfortably caught by Yasir Ali at leg-slip. Twitterati was quick to point out the needlessness of the stroke at such a stage of the game and career for Gill, as they took to social media to express their frustration over the opener's poor shot selection.