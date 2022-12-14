BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts to Shubman Gill wasting rare opportunity to seal Test spot on flat Chittagong track with silly dismissal

Today at 10:31 AM
Opportunities in India come rare when it comes to cricket, given the surreal amounts of talent waiting in the wings and a host of senior players locked into their position. Shubman Gill got lucky to be fielded in the first Test against Bangladesh but squandered his chance to justify the selection.
After nearly a six-month break, India are back donning the all-whites in the first of two Tests against Bangladesh. KL Rahul walked out for the toss at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Wednesday, in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma who injured his left thumb in the second ODI, and chose to bat first after winning the coin flip. The decision seemed like an obvious one, given just a hint of grass on a hard surface which looked like it would not give assistance to either seam or spin bowlers.
The captain walked out to open alongside Shubman Gill, with the youngster afforded a rare opportunity after some discussions ahead of the game of handing Abhimanyu Easwaran a maiden cap instead of the 23-year-old from Punjab. Gill, with a tally of 599 runs in 22 innings at an average of 29.95, has struggled for consistency in the format on the international stage but has shown glimpses of promise in the past, with four half-centuries to his name including a crucial 91 at the historic win in Gabba.
Thus, with the chance to seal his spot in the lineup at least for the tour, Gill started out comfortable and cruised along to 20. However, facing left-arm spinner Taijul Islam in the 14th over, Gill threw away the opportunity in excruciating fashion. The first ball of the over was pitched full around leg-stump and Gill, seemingly anticipating such a delivery, was in position to play the paddle sweep as soon as the ball left the bowler's hand. However, the right-hander failed to get to the pitch of the ball as it bounced towards the batter and ended up striking his willow's top edge. The ball looped up despairingly and was comfortably caught by Yasir Ali at leg-slip. Twitterati was quick to point out the needlessness of the stroke at such a stage of the game and career for Gill, as they took to social media to express their frustration over the opener's poor shot selection.
Oh lord!
December 14, 2022
Missed opportunity
Shubman Gill has missed a fantastic opportunity to make big runs on a flat pitch. Like Rahul, he’s so far had a very underwhelming record. Too many starts wasted, barring that 91 at Gabba.— Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) December 14, 2022
Softy
Soft dismissal for Shubman Gill...— Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) December 14, 2022
Absoultey horrendous
What a horrendous shot to get out on such a flat and slow pitch!— Lost Punter 🏏 (@PunterLost) December 14, 2022
Must be cursing himself for throwing this golden opportunity to score big.
Shubman Gill yet to yield something substantial post the famous Gabba. #BANvIND#CricketTwitter
Harsh criticism
Shubman Gill is not made for serious cricket. He should stick to reels, Tiktoks etc.— Prakash (@Prakash1049) December 14, 2022
Wannabe cool
Shubman Gill is such a wannabe cool player. Wants to try cheeky shots & show how cool he is, just play normal cricket ffs.#INDvsBAN— Jaii 🇨🇵🇨🇵🇨🇵 (@HouseofTi3red) December 14, 2022
Sad state
Disappointing stuff from Shubman Gill. Badhiya chance tha aaj, on a good wicket. What a shame.#BANvIND— Sanchit Desai (@sanchitd43) December 14, 2022
He is not having a great time in the middle!
Shubman Gill has 1 55+ score in 30 inns against top 9 teams💀— Rogue (@82AtTheG) December 14, 2022
Mayank or Shubhman, who would you chose?
Shubman Gill is given opportunities before Mayank Agarwal, but he is not able to make the most out of it yet.— Uttaran Das (@das_uttaran) December 14, 2022
Least Favourite
I think if I had to pick my least favourite batting partnership in the history of Indian cricket, it would be KL Rahul and Shubman Gill.#BANvIND— Pravir Singh (@Pravir21) December 14, 2022
