BAN vs IND | Twitter praises Umesh Yadav for perfectly adapting Bazball approach with mammoth 100-meter six

Umesh Yadav hit a huge six against Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 1:21 PM

Ever since England’s ‘Bazball’ has come into play, Test cricket seems to behave like faster than ever. India’s Umesh Yadav showed a glimpse of it in the first Test against Bangladesh when he launched a 100-meter six off Mehidy Hasan Miraz just a ball after walking into the crease for batting.

In the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh, taking place in Chattogram’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, India recovered well after being slipped to 48/3 on Day 1. They closed on 404 after batting 133.5 overs, with Cheteshwar Pujara’s 90 and Shreyas Iyer’s 86 playing starring roles. R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav stitched a valiant partnership as well, but it was Umesh Yadav (15* off 10 balls) who made headlines by smacking a blistering hit.

Umesh came to bat at No. 10 during the 132nd over of India’s innings after Ashwin fell for 58. After blocking the first ball off Mehidy Hasan Miraz, he went down on one knee for smashing him over deep mid-wicket for six runs. In fact, it was a massive hit from Umesh’s bat that it touched the 100-meter mark as well. Mehidy, immediately after Umesh's slog, was shell-shocked for a while before returning to his run-up mark.

Twitterati was delighted after watching Umesh bat in that manner and opined he was India’s main man for their Bazball approach, for which England have been heavily praised for their recent success in Pakistan.

