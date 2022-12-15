BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Siraj comes up with best possible revenge by cleaning up Litton Das after war of words

Today at 3:01 PM
Players show their patience and perseverance in Test cricket, and the skillset distinguishes the greats from the others. However, Litton Das failed to deliver on Thursday, after losing his wicket to Mohammed Siraj on the next ball following a heated exchange with the Indian pacer in Chattogram.
After India’s mammoth 404-run total in the first innings, Bangladesh failed to come up with a fitting reply in the first Test match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. They were reduced to 39/2 after 13 overs, with Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav doing the damage for India. Both wickets fell inside four overs when Bangladesh had five runs on the board before Litton Das and Zakir Hasan tried to stabilize the innings.
However, the partnership did not last long, courtesy of a silly unnecessary gesture by Litton Das. The Bangladeshi wicket-keeper batter, during the 14th over, defended Mohammed Siraj on the back foot for no run. Siraj, after the ball, had a few words for Litton, who in response, came up with a gesture that indicated “I did not hear anything, what are you saying?”
Siraj did not respond to Litton’s gesture, and what he did on the next ball caught a lot of attraction. The right-arm quick bowled a 141 kph ball angled in which was kept low. Litton did not bring his bat down in time, and as a result, the ball went on to break the stumps. Siraj, immediately after his prized wicket, put his fingers on his lips to celebrate his latest victim.
December 15, 2022
