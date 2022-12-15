More Options

BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Siraj strikes with very first ball to get India off to dream start

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Mohammed Siraj strikes with very first ball to get India off to dream start.

(Getty)

BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Siraj strikes with very first ball to get India off to dream start

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 2:01 PM

Fans very rarely witness a fall of a wicket on the very first ball of an innings in Tests, and Mohammed Siraj on Thursday did exactly the same. Siraj found an outside edge off Najmul Hossain Shanto’s bat on the first ball of Bangladesh’s innings before Rishabh Pant took a diving catch.

After posting 404 in the first innings batting first, India got off to a perfect start against Bangladesh in the first Test match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. They got rid of Najmul Hossain Shanto without troubling the scorers, thanks to an angled across delivery from an off-stump line by Mohammed Siraj, which was too hot to handle for the Bangladeshi opener.

Shanto’s feet did not move at all before the ball found a thick inside edge, which was going away from wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. Pant dived to his left and comfortably grabbed the catch to complete the wicket. Indian players, following the dismissal, leaped in joy to draw the first blood so early, and the people on social media were in all praise of Siraj for bowling a peach to begin with.

WOW!

Banger

More to come

It's magical

Levels

Master

Boom

Lit af

Superrr

LOL

Crazy

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down