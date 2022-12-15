PAK vs NZ | Ish Sodhi and Glenn Phillips return to New Zealand Squad for Test series

After the conclusion of the ongoing series against England, Pakistan are all set to host New Zealand for two Tests and three ODIs. The series will also mark the return of Ish Sodhi to Test cricket as New Zealand have included the spinner in the squad for the series. Sodhi last played a Test match in November 2018 against Pakistan. With 279 wickets from 88 first-class games, Sodhi will have a chance to cement a regular place in the Test team.