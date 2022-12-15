WATCH, BBL 2022 | Nic Maddinson's miraculous dismissal by Mark Steketee's 'ghost ball' leaves everyone in utter disbelief

Today at 5:57 PM
There have been many freakiest dismissals in cricket, but nothing can match the shockwaves when a batter gets hit wickets without making any contact with the stumps. One such instance occurred in a BBL clash as stumps at the batters’ end were disturbed without having any contact with them.
Melbourne Renegades started their BBL 2022 campaign on a positive note, beating Brisbane Heat by 22 runs in their tournament opener. Nic Maddinson starred in the fixture, scoring 87 runs from 49 balls while Akeal Hossein impressed with the ball taking three scalps. Maddinson’s knock played a key role in the team total of 166 but one of the most bizarre incidents in cricket history would have ended the batter’s knock eight runs short of a half-century.
Mark Steketee was bowling the ninth over for Brisbane Heat. He bowled a slow bouncer on leg-side to Maddinson and the batter rocked back to pull through mid-wicket. The fielding team immediately appealed as the zinger bails lit up and one bail fell on the floor. The batter also started walking thinking it was a hit-wicket but the TV replays were to unfold a mysterious occurrence on the ground.
As Maddinson had played his shot, his foot was in no contact with the stumps. However, without either the ball or the batter’s leg hitting the stumps, the bails had lit up. The shocking sequence of events stunned everyone and the cricket field became the birthplace of one of the most mysterious stories in the sports world.
What on earth???— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 15, 2022
Looks like the wind's knocked the bail off! Maddinson stays safe 😅@KFCAustralia #BucketMoment #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/sboxGvIewA
