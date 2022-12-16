BAN vs IND | Twitter awes at Cheteshwar Pujara unleashing aggressive streak to score his fastest ever ton

Today at 3:43 PM
Cheteshwar Pujara is known to be one of India’s most technically solid batters but his slow pace to score runs at the crease often comes under scrutiny. However, the batter responded with a fitting reply to all his critics scoring his fastest Test century in 130 balls against Bangladesh.
With six sessions to go and a few minutes before the conclusion of the fixture, India are cruising to victory with a target of 512 in the first Test against Bangladesh. Shubhman Gill scored his maiden Test century in the second innings but Cheteshwar Pujara garnered all the attention of the cricket fans scoring a hundred after a long wait of 52 Test innings.
However, Pujara’s knock was more special as he raced to his hundred in 130 balls registering his fastest ton. He is often criticized for the tendency to play more dot ball which might pile up pressure on other batters. However, Pujara came up with the best answer displaying that he is capable of switching gears at any point in time. Twitter enjoyed his aggressive template and showered praise on the veteran batter.
He done it!
December 16, 2022
Pujara ball!
Not even ausies but the century pressure made #Pujara play fast— Subash Bhupathy B P (@subb1508) December 16, 2022
A century aft 51 innings 🔥#INDvBAN #TestCricket #pujara
Modern wall
Modern Day,Modern 💯 By The Modern Wall🥳Happy For You Cheteshwar Pujara💥 @cheteshwar1 #INDvsBangladesh #Pujara #IndVsBan pic.twitter.com/8s8ZdZGeVD— Sairaj D Shinde (@ClassySai) December 16, 2022
After 4 years
•Virat Kohli's 71st Hundred— CHEEKU 🇮🇳 (@CricCrazy_1) December 16, 2022
•Virat Kohli's 72nd Hundred
•Shubman Gill's maiden ODI hundred
•Shubman Gill's maiden Test Hundred
•Pujara scored 100 after almost 4 years
All came under Rahul's captaincy and all comes in 2022 - What a coincidence!#INDvBAN #CricketTwitter
Come back boys!
KL Rahul soon after Pujara's Century :#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/wvQidsAxfp— 𝐀𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐡 | 72nd finally♥️ (@Aaliya_Zain5) December 16, 2022
He showed aggressive side
Our captain saying “Will be playig aggressive cricket” and then Pujara hitting his fastest test century has to be a better sync than this #BazBall. #INDvBAN— Siddharth Mewada (@mewada_sid) December 16, 2022
Coincidence
Sydney Test 2019— Lakshya Bajaj (@lakshya_bajaj20) December 16, 2022
Kuldeep takes fifer Pujara scores a hundred
Chattogram Test 2022
Kuldeep takes fifer Pujara scores a hundred
BGT time coming
Warra Hundred by Cheteshwar Pujara— Aditya (@switch__hit18) December 16, 2022
Will give him so much Confidence going to BGT next Year🔥⚡
Fastest
Fastest century by #pujara— Tweeter 🤺 (@TweetsOfVK) December 16, 2022
The monk turned into butcher. #INDvsBangladesh #indvsbantest pic.twitter.com/I8P3ZM6TyF
Tezi!!
Hawa mein tezi… Pujara 💯 👏— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 16, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.