BAN vs IND | Twitter awes at Cheteshwar Pujara unleashing aggressive streak to score his fastest ever ton

Cheteshwar Pujara scored century in 130 balls against Bangladesh

(Getty Images)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 3:43 PM

Cheteshwar Pujara is known to be one of India’s most technically solid batters but his slow pace to score runs at the crease often comes under scrutiny. However, the batter responded with a fitting reply to all his critics scoring his fastest Test century in 130 balls against Bangladesh.

With six sessions to go and a few minutes before the conclusion of the fixture, India are cruising to victory with a target of 512 in the first Test against Bangladesh. Shubhman Gill scored his maiden Test century in the second innings but Cheteshwar Pujara garnered all the attention of the cricket fans scoring a hundred after a long wait of 52 Test innings. 

However, Pujara’s knock was more special as he raced to his hundred in 130 balls registering his fastest ton. He is often criticized for the tendency to play more dot ball which might pile up pressure on other batters. However, Pujara came up with the best answer displaying that he is capable of switching gears at any point in time. Twitter enjoyed his aggressive template and showered praise on the veteran batter. 

He done it!

Pujara ball!

Modern wall

After 4 years

Come back boys!

He showed aggressive side

Coincidence

BGT time coming

Fastest

Tezi!!

