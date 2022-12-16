BAN vs IND | Twitter 'takes a bow' to laud Shubman Gill for maiden Test century after agonizing wait

Today at 3:04 PM
There is nothing better to celebrate for a cricketer than scoring a maiden Test century as it provides a special moment in his career. Shubhman Gill experienced one of the best moments in his international career by achieving the feat as he played a knock of 110 runs against Bangladesh.
India are on verge of taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series with a mammoth lead of over 400 runs in the second innings. Cheteshar Pujara has been the most consistent batter for India so far scoring a half-century in both innings. However, it turned out to be a very special fixture for Shubhman Gill as he notched up his maiden hundred in Test cricket.
On the penultimate delivery of the 48th over, Gill danced down the track and tonked it over mid-on for a one-bounce four to achieve the feat of scoring a maiden hundred in red-ball cricket in the international circuit. The batter immediately removed his helmet as the teammates in the dressing room stood for his brilliant knock and applauded. Gill responded by bowling his head after appreciation from his teammates.
Twitterati were quick to praise the youngster for his brilliant hundred laced with ten fours and three sixes.
The special one
SHUBMAN GILL BRINGS UP HIS MAIDEN TEST 100 AGAINST BANGLADESH. pic.twitter.com/5LQZGJCIrx— Shubman Gill FC (@shubmangillfans) December 16, 2022
Always special
First test hundred is always special,— 𝗛 𝗜 𝗧 𝗘 𝗦 𝗛 (@HIT_071845) December 16, 2022
Shubman Gill has capitalised every opportunity he has got and grabbed it with both hands.
So happy 😍❤️#Shubmangill #INDvsBangladesh pic.twitter.com/EuxHD39ALi
Many more to come
Happens to be the first Test 100 by an Indian opener this year. And probably the first of many more to come in @ShubmanGill 's Test career #IndvsBan— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) December 16, 2022
Super
Shubman Gill u beauty in 1st Test🫶— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) December 16, 2022
Well deserved hundred #Shubmangill #INDvBAN #BANvIND #TestCricket #IndiavsBangladesh #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/6oKh3QHqRp
Speaking Stats
AWAY TEST CENTURIES :-— Akash (@Mumbai_235) December 16, 2022
Shubman Gill - 1 in 2 years.
Babar Azam - 1 in 7 years.
Rohit Sharma - 1 in 16 years.
Ms Dhoni - 1 in 16 years.
Fantastic year
What a year this has been for Shubman Gill. County ton nd 90+, IPL title finishing as a not out batsman in tough pitch, 2 man f de series away conditions, 52+ avg against NZ nd now 1st ton. Hoping for a better 2023. 🫡🫡#shubmangill #BANvIND— VinSR (@Vinod_kp24) December 16, 2022
Maiden
Maiden Test century for Shubman Gill@ShubmanGill @BCCI @cricbuzz #INDvsBangladesh pic.twitter.com/tjuhWyf9ep— Gobind11 (@Dimpleboy84) December 16, 2022
Sad
Now imagine, Shubman Gill may have to sit out of the next Test after scoring this century, if and when Rohit Sharma returns.— Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) December 16, 2022
Wow!
💯 in bangladesh— jä. (@jattuu12) December 16, 2022
babar azam: 0 in 10 innings
rohit sharma: 0 in 26 innings
Shubman Gill : 1 in 2 innings 👏🏼
Fav one
Maiden Hunderd for My Second Favorite Player from India Shubman Gill What a player he is🤘💯❤️ pic.twitter.com/7V0jsPZoIq— Hassan Zahid 🏴🇦🇪🇵🇰 (@Iam_hassan10) December 16, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.