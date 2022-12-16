More Options

BAN vs IND | Twitter 'takes a bow' to laud Shubman Gill for maiden Test century after agonizing wait

Shubhman Gill scored 110 runs against Bangladesh in the first Test

(BCCI)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 3:04 PM

There is nothing better to celebrate for a cricketer than scoring a maiden Test century as it provides a special moment in his career. Shubhman Gill experienced one of the best moments in his international career by achieving the feat as he played a knock of 110 runs against Bangladesh.

India are on verge of taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series with a mammoth lead of over 400 runs in the second innings. Cheteshar Pujara has been the most consistent batter for India so far scoring a half-century in both innings. However, it turned out to be a very special fixture for Shubhman Gill as he notched up his maiden hundred in Test cricket. 

On the penultimate delivery of the 48th over, Gill danced down the track and tonked it over mid-on for a one-bounce four to achieve the feat of scoring a maiden hundred in red-ball cricket in the international circuit. The batter immediately removed his helmet as the teammates in the dressing room stood for his brilliant knock and applauded. Gill responded by bowling his head after appreciation from his teammates.  

Twitterati were quick to praise the youngster for his brilliant hundred laced with ten fours and three sixes.

