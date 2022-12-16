BBL 2022 | Twitter reacts to Matthew 'Short' going long with one-handed stunner to trigger Syndey Thunder's collapse to 15 all-out

While the meltdown began in the first over itself with Matthew Short getting rid of Matthew Gilkes for a duck on the third ball of the innings, it was his catch in the following over that truly triggered the cave-in. The new ball was handed to Henry Thornton and coming on the back of a brilliant 4/20 against the other Sydney team, it took the pacer only two balls to inflict serious damage. The right-arm quick bowled a short ball outside off that seemed to approach South African international Rilee Roussow quicker than he expected, earning his willow's outside edge. However, the Kookaburra seemed to be flying over the slip cordon at a rapid speed only for Short at first slip to make an incredible leap and grab a one-handed stunner over his head at full stretch.