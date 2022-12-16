More Options

BBL 2022 | Twitter reacts to Matthew 'Short' going long with one-handed stunner to trigger Syndey Thunder's collapse to 15 all-out

Short's one-handed catch led to a dramatic collapse for 15 runs by Syndey Thunder

(cricket.com.au)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 5:47 PM

A popular saying in cricket goes 'catches win matches' and it has perhaps never held truer than the encounter between Adelaide and Syndey on Friday. Matthew Short's early catch of the tournament contender triggered an early collapse for the Thunder en route to the lowest score in BBL history.

The Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday saw Big Bash League history being scripted in scintillating fashion with the second innings of the match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers set to go down as one of the most dramatic half-hours in cricketing history. After the Strikers set a subpar target of 140, the Thunder went through a shambolic collapse to be bowled out for 15 in what Ian Bishop described as worse batting than 'school cricket.'

While the meltdown began in the first over itself with Matthew Short getting rid of Matthew Gilkes for a duck on the third ball of the innings, it was his catch in the following over that truly triggered the cave-in. The new ball was handed to Henry Thornton and coming on the back of a brilliant 4/20 against the other Sydney team, it took the pacer only two balls to inflict serious damage. The right-arm quick bowled a short ball outside off that seemed to approach South African international Rilee Roussow quicker than he expected, earning his willow's outside edge. However, the Kookaburra seemed to be flying over the slip cordon at a rapid speed only for Short at first slip to make an incredible leap and grab a one-handed stunner over his head at full stretch.

Thereon, at least a wicket fell every over, as Thornton returned figures of 2.5-1-3-5 while Wes Agar's 2-0-6-4 was equally impactful. The state of Thunder's batting can be judged by the fact that their highest scorer was the number 10 batsman Brendan Doggett with a paltry 4 runs, as five batsmen returned to the pavilion without troubling scorers. The 15 all-out is by far the lowest score in Big Bash League history, over 40 short of previous record holders Melbourne Renegades' 57 that came against the Melbourne Stars in 2015. The quick turn of events left the whole cricketing fraternity stunned as Twiteratti went into a tailspin.

