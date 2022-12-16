BBL 2022 | Twitter reacts to Matthew 'Short' going long with one-handed stunner to trigger Syndey Thunder's collapse to 15 all-out

Today at 5:47 PM
A popular saying in cricket goes 'catches win matches' and it has perhaps never held truer than the encounter between Adelaide and Syndey on Friday. Matthew Short's early catch of the tournament contender triggered an early collapse for the Thunder en route to the lowest score in BBL history.
The Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday saw Big Bash League history being scripted in scintillating fashion with the second innings of the match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers set to go down as one of the most dramatic half-hours in cricketing history. After the Strikers set a subpar target of 140, the Thunder went through a shambolic collapse to be bowled out for 15 in what Ian Bishop described as worse batting than 'school cricket.'
While the meltdown began in the first over itself with Matthew Short getting rid of Matthew Gilkes for a duck on the third ball of the innings, it was his catch in the following over that truly triggered the cave-in. The new ball was handed to Henry Thornton and coming on the back of a brilliant 4/20 against the other Sydney team, it took the pacer only two balls to inflict serious damage. The right-arm quick bowled a short ball outside off that seemed to approach South African international Rilee Roussow quicker than he expected, earning his willow's outside edge. However, the Kookaburra seemed to be flying over the slip cordon at a rapid speed only for Short at first slip to make an incredible leap and grab a one-handed stunner over his head at full stretch.
Thereon, at least a wicket fell every over, as Thornton returned figures of 2.5-1-3-5 while Wes Agar's 2-0-6-4 was equally impactful. The state of Thunder's batting can be judged by the fact that their highest scorer was the number 10 batsman Brendan Doggett with a paltry 4 runs, as five batsmen returned to the pavilion without troubling scorers. The 15 all-out is by far the lowest score in Big Bash League history, over 40 short of previous record holders Melbourne Renegades' 57 that came against the Melbourne Stars in 2015. The quick turn of events left the whole cricketing fraternity stunned as Twiteratti went into a tailspin.
What was that!
December 16, 2022
Out of the box
December 16, 2022
World record
🚨 WORLD RECORD for the #Adelaide Strikers with Sydney Thunder bowled out for 15! 😱— John Casey (@JohnCasey2880) December 16, 2022
More @7NewsAdelaide 6pm pic.twitter.com/qcEsuUJoFX
No team!
No team was dismissed in T20 cricket inside the powerplay before today. 5.5 overs by Sydney Thunder is a new record. #BBL12— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 16, 2022
What!
8-10 of 5 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) December 16, 2022
Catch that!
whattttt a catch matthew short!!! pic.twitter.com/cmf95dMJOn— Koksal (@Koksal_PBKS) December 16, 2022
Best slip one!
SHORTY WHAT A CATCH! 🤯 One of the best first slips catches you will see and Rossouw is on his way. Thornts is 1-0 and Thunder are 2-5 #BBL12 #StrikeShow— Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) December 16, 2022
Knows better
Disgraceful from Rossouw he should know better— Cookie93 (@chris_cookie93) December 16, 2022
Finding it hard
Rilee Rossouw finding it hard in the @BBL Aus and SA are the most difficult places to score runs. Wickets are seaming and sometimes two paced. Hopefully he can turn it around quickly!— De Ridder (@Oloff17) December 16, 2022
Since that
Henry Thornton was one of those covid replacements last season ig. Not looked back since that.— Karthik Raj (@kartcric) December 16, 2022
Wild thing
Out of all BBL matches I’ve seen in last few years, probably a talent which definitely deserve a chance at global level, is Henry Thornton. Wild Thing 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#BBL— 🏏🏏🏏 (@4thUmpire_) December 16, 2022
Gun material
Henry Thornton is a gun! #BBL12— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) December 16, 2022
Fire bowling
Henry Thornton 🔥🔥🤩🤩 Thunder 3/5 #StrikeShow— Kylie (@KylieT23) December 16, 2022
Deserves call up
What a bowler Henry Thornton is !! 😍 deserves an Australian call-up 😭 #BBL12— Sujoy Das 🇧🇩 (@sujoyxx) December 16, 2022
