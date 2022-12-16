BBL 2022 | Twitter reacts to Melbourne immortalizing 'King of Spin' Shane Warne's legacy with rapturous tribute on 23rd ball

Today at 2:22 PM
BBL 2022 witnessed a historic moment as spectators along with players paid tribute to the departed Australian legend, Shane Warne. Considering Warne used to wear jersey number 23, he was paid homage in the most fitting way as everyone in the stadium applauded the spin wizard on the 23rd ball.
Melbourne Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes are up against each other in match 4 of the BBL 2022-23. Batting first, Melbourne Stars posted a total of 183/5 as Joe Clarke blitzed a century. However, more than his magnificent knock, an emotional gesture from spectators and Hobart Hurricanes was the talking point of the game.
Australian legend Shane Warne was a part of the Hobart Hurricanes in the past and the team won everyone’s heart by paying tribute to the former leg-spinner. As Warner used to wear jersey no. 23, everyone in the stadium, including the players, applauded Shane Warne to give him a fitting tribute on the 23rd ball of the innings. The legendary leg-spinner's jersey was also retired by the Hurricanes in an emotional display at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
