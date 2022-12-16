BBL 2022 | Twitter reacts to Melbourne immortalizing 'King of Spin' Shane Warne's legacy with rapturous tribute on 23rd ball

Australian legend Shane Warne was a part of the Hobart Hurricanes in the past and the team won everyone’s heart by paying tribute to the former leg-spinner. As Warner used to wear jersey no. 23, everyone in the stadium, including the players, applauded Shane Warne to give him a fitting tribute on the 23rd ball of the innings. The legendary leg-spinner's jersey was also retired by the Hurricanes in an emotional display at Melbourne Cricket Ground.