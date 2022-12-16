Ranji Trophy | Twitter pities Tamil Nadu's roaring chase featuring 13 sixes in 7 overs getting halted by umpire intervention

Today at 5:58 PM
First-class cricket is usually known for its orthodox style of play as the batters take a cautious approach during four-day games. However, Tamil Nadu proved that desperate times need desperate measures as they scored 108 runs from seven overs in the second innings, before bad light stopped play.
India’s domestic season is in full flow with the start of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Tamil Nadu were up against Hyderabad in a first-round match and it culminated in a thriller. After trailing by 105 runs in the first innings, Hyderabad posted 258 in the second innings to pose a target of 144 from 11 overs. The target appeared impossible but the team almost pulled off a historic chase.
Sai Sudharsan scored 42 runs from 20 balls while Narayan Jagadeesan ended up unbeaten on 59 from 22 balls. They hammered 108/1 in just seven overs and with 36 runs required, the umpires stopped the passage of play due to bad lights. They were headed for a historic run chase in the Ranji Trophy but it eventually ended up in heartbreak for the team.
Oh no!
December 16, 2022
Heartbreak for Tamil Nadu!
December 16, 2022
Unreal
Ohhhhh nooooo @TNCACricket that was an unreal chase— DK (@DineshKarthik) December 16, 2022
Well tried boysssssss ❤️❤️❤️#ranjitrophy2022
They were so close
Heartbreak for Tamil Nadu... They need 144 runs and they made 107-1 after 7 overs and match is drawn... #RanjiTrophy #Jagadeesan— Suryansh (@Suryansh1329) December 16, 2022
Cricket is crazy
Tamil Nadu: 108/1 in 7 overs in a first-class game— Manish K Pathak (@manishpathak187) December 16, 2022
Sydney Thunder: 14/9 in 6 overs in a T20 game
Cricket is crazy, wild, lovely!
Tamil-ball
TamilNadu played a real bazball today... #tnvshyd #RanjiTrophy— Aravinth (@aravinthtv) December 16, 2022
Real bazzball
The real bazball from #TN team in the Ranji trophy match against Hyderabad.— ரஞ்சித்குமார் (@iamranju42) December 16, 2022
Scored 108 runs in 7 overs in the chase 143 runs in 11 overs.Match stopped due to a bad light
Tamilnadu won because lead in the first innings
Well played @Jagadeesan_200@IndrajithBaba #Saisudharsan
Sad
Tamil Nadu was playing T10 in test cricket. Sadly bad light intervened.#RanjiTrophy— ಶೈಲೇಶ್ ಕೆಂಪೇಗೌಡ (@Kempegowdashai) December 16, 2022
Banger
Narayanan Jagadeesan scored 11 sixers in this Ranji Trophy match #HYDvTN— ABiNESH (@Iam_abithinker) December 16, 2022
Take a bow!
@TNCACricket— liond (@liond_eagle) December 16, 2022
Take a bow 🙌🙌
Team to watch in this Ranji season 🔥🔥🔥🔥#jagaeeshan #saisudarshan #ranji
Just wow!
11 over 144 runs target for TN and TN almost chased it by scoring 108 runs in 7 overs and then match stopped due to bad light 🤦🤦. Some unreal batting by Jaggi and Sai sudharshan . If not for bad light this match would have been part of Ranji trophy history 😐😐— shyam (@Itzme_shyam) December 16, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.