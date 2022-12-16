More Options

Ranji Trophy | Twitter pities Tamil Nadu's roaring chase featuring 13 sixes in 7 overs getting halted by umpire intervention

Tamil Nadu openers gave a flying start to the team in the Ranji Trophy clash

Ranji Trophy | Twitter pities Tamil Nadu's roaring chase featuring 13 sixes in 7 overs getting halted by umpire intervention

First-class cricket is usually known for its orthodox style of play as the batters take a cautious approach during four-day games. However, Tamil Nadu proved that desperate times need desperate measures as they scored 108 runs from seven overs in the second innings, before bad light stopped play.

India’s domestic season is in full flow with the start of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Tamil Nadu were up against Hyderabad in a first-round match and it culminated in a thriller. After trailing by 105 runs in the first innings, Hyderabad posted 258 in the second innings to pose a target of 144 from 11 overs. The target appeared impossible but the team almost pulled off a historic chase. 

Sai Sudharsan scored 42 runs from 20 balls while Narayan Jagadeesan ended up unbeaten on 59 from 22 balls. They hammered 108/1 in just seven overs and with 36 runs required, the umpires stopped the passage of play due to bad lights. They were headed for a historic run chase in the Ranji Trophy but it eventually ended up in heartbreak for the team. 

