AUS vs SA | Twitter awes at Mitchell Starc breaking crucial Proteas deadlock by castling Temba Bavuma with absolute peach

Strike bowler Mitchell Starc got rid of opposition stalwart Dean Elgar for just 3 runs while Cummins added to the opposition's misery by sending Rassie van der Dussen back to the pavilion. Fan favourite Scott Boland, never too far from the action got involved with what has become a trademark burst of wickets, snaring two in the space of three balls to leave South Africa reeling at 27/4. However, wicket-keeper batsman Kyle Verreynne and Test specialist Temba Bavuma thereon steadied the ship with aplomb, as the former raced to 50 in a 98-run partnership. The latter was particularly effective in tackling the threat of Starc, who had previously never managed to get the better of his counterpart until an absolute gem helped him inch further closer to a landmark 300th Test wicket.