AUS vs SA | Twitter awes at Mitchell Starc breaking crucial Proteas deadlock by castling Temba Bavuma with absolute peach

Today at 9:48 AM
Test cricket in recent times has devolved and evolved into a variant of itself but the spectacle of a pacer trying to break through a batsman's defence remains as fascinating as ever. Temba Bavuma did well to reel his team back into the game but was eventually undone by a Mitchell Starc beauty.
The first Test between Australia and South Africa since the infamous series in 2018, taking place at the Gabba, has lived up to the hype showcasing the true spirit of the Australian summer. Both teams have battled hard on a green top that has assisted the pacers with their seam movement even while the hard surface plays well for the batsmen, with a hint of cloud covering only adding spice to an already exciting affair. The Kangaroos' skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and surprisingly sent the Proteas in to bat first but was proved right given the way his team began the innings.
Strike bowler Mitchell Starc got rid of opposition stalwart Dean Elgar for just 3 runs while Cummins added to the opposition's misery by sending Rassie van der Dussen back to the pavilion. Fan favourite Scott Boland, never too far from the action got involved with what has become a trademark burst of wickets, snaring two in the space of three balls to leave South Africa reeling at 27/4. However, wicket-keeper batsman Kyle Verreynne and Test specialist Temba Bavuma thereon steadied the ship with aplomb, as the former raced to 50 in a 98-run partnership. The latter was particularly effective in tackling the threat of Starc, who had previously never managed to get the better of his counterpart until an absolute gem helped him inch further closer to a landmark 300th Test wicket.
Bowling the 35th over with Bavuma on 38 off 69 deliveries, Starc delivered the red cherry a little short of length from around the wicket. Bavuma felt compelled to play the delivery and put his bat forward to defend albeit with a non-commital stride. Even as the 32-year-old played for the angle, the 142 kph ball just nipped back in touch, completely catching him off guard. It was just enough to beat the meaty part of the willow and catch the inside edge as the ball rattled into the top of middle-and-leg. The peach of a delivery ensured Australia were back in the game as Twiteratti sang praises of Starc's 298th Test wicket.
