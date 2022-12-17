More Options

AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as Travis turns game on its Head to put Australia on the front-foot after early scare on Day 1

Travis Head yet again turned the tides in Australia's favour with a counter-attacking masterclass

AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as Travis turns game on its Head to put Australia on the front-foot after early scare on Day 1

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 1:46 PM

Australia ended Day 1 with a significant advantage over the Proteas courtesy of a valiant counterpunch by Travis Head marked by his trademark fluent shots and positive approach. However, South Africa did manage to pull the game back late in the day with two quick scalps after posting a subpar score.

The first day of the opening Test match between Australia and South Africa at the historic Gabba on Saturday lived up to the hype as the fighting contest reached a fitting end with the game hanging by a thread ahead of day two. At stumps, the Kangaroos' scoreboard reads 144/5, trailing the Proteas by 8 runs with Travis Head unbeaten on the crease at 78 off just 77 deliveries, his innings being the highlight of the day amongst batters of both sides.

The hosts started the day with a flurry, dismissing the opposition's skipper and most experienced player Dean Elgar for a paltry three runs within the first five overs. Three more wickets followed soon, as Scott Boland in his trademark fashion scalped two batsmen within three balls, to leave South Africa reeling at 27/4. However, Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne avoided humiliation for the visitors as the two stitched together a 98-run stand, the latter ending up with a remarkable 64(96). Even so, once Bavuma was sent back to the pavilion for 38, another collapse followed as the next six wickets fell for just 27 runs. Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc led the wicket-taking charts with three apiece, while skipper Pat Cummins chipped in with two as well despite seemingly struggling with his quadriceps.

The Saffas responded to fire with fire as they triggered a top-order collapse of their own to have the men from Down Under in trouble at 27/3. Nevertheless, Steven Smith looked at his fluent best and kept the scoreboard ticking but it was Travis Head that stole the limelight with flashy strokes, turning the tides in his team's favour much like the last Ashes. His blitz helped forge a 117-run stand alongside Smith, only for an Anrich Nortje scorcher to get rid of the latter in the last half an hour of play. Potentially one of the deliveries of the year, the ball jagged back sharply from length to sneak in between bat and pad to clip the top of off-stump.

Nightwatchman Scott Boland fulfilled his role but became Kagiso Rabada's second victim on what was the last ball of the day, ensuring that Australia have the advantage but the momentum is on the Proteas' side to set up an enticing morning session on Day 2.   

