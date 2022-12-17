AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as Travis turns game on its Head to put Australia on the front-foot after early scare on Day 1

The hosts started the day with a flurry, dismissing the opposition's skipper and most experienced player Dean Elgar for a paltry three runs within the first five overs. Three more wickets followed soon, as Scott Boland in his trademark fashion scalped two batsmen within three balls, to leave South Africa reeling at 27/4. However, Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne avoided humiliation for the visitors as the two stitched together a 98-run stand, the latter ending up with a remarkable 64(96). Even so, once Bavuma was sent back to the pavilion for 38, another collapse followed as the next six wickets fell for just 27 runs. Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc led the wicket-taking charts with three apiece, while skipper Pat Cummins chipped in with two as well despite seemingly struggling with his quadriceps.