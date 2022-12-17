AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts to tactical genius Pat Cummins' Gabba gamble paying off to perfection

Cummins' decision seems even more palpable when considering the fact that counterpart Dean Elgar admitted he would have anyway opted to bat first had the Proteas won the toss. However, with commentators and experts all skeptical as to how the pitch would behave, the Australian skipper's tactical reading proved astute with Mitchell Starc getting rid of the opposition's best batter Dean Elgar in the fifth over itself. Cummins himself opened his tally in the 10th over by having Rassie van der Dussen caught behind and paving the path for Scott Boland to create chaos with South Africa on their knees at 27/2. Two scalps in the next over meant the visitors were down and out at 27/4, even as Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne aimed to rebuild the innings.