AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts to tactical genius Pat Cummins' Gabba gamble paying off to perfection

Pat Cummins' surprising call to bowl first paid rich dividends for the Aussies

AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts to tactical genius Pat Cummins' Gabba gamble paying off to perfection

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 9:10 AM

The big occasions call for the bold and the brave to step up to the plate and make decisions that might decide their legacy for years to come. Pat Cummins took on the challenge by opting to bowl first on a tricky Gabba pitch, despite his counterpart wanting to bat, and Australia reaped the rewards.

Australia are well on top in the first session of the opening Test against South Africa at the historic Gabba in Brisbane, leaving the visitors reeling at 44/4 with less than 20 overs bowled in the game. The pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland wreaked havoc in the much-anticipated encounter, taking full advantage of the "greenest Gabba pitch" if legendary Australian cricketers Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting are to be believed. However, while the bowling has been threatening, the Kangaroos are due a lot of credit to their skipper for taking the bold decision to bowl first.

Historically, Australia are notorious for choosing to set a target regardless of the conditions on offer, especially when playing at home. In the last 22 Tests on home soil since 2014 ahead of the ongoing encounter where the men from Down Under won the toss, they had only chosen to bowl first once -- against England in last year's boxing day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. At the Gabba itself, the last time an Australian skipper sent in a team to bat was Steve Wagh against West Indies 22 years ago. In fact, even in away Tests, the Aussies have only chosen to bowl first in four of their last 38 Test matches.

Cummins' decision seems even more palpable when considering the fact that counterpart Dean Elgar admitted he would have anyway opted to bat first had the Proteas won the toss. However, with commentators and experts all skeptical as to how the pitch would behave, the Australian skipper's tactical reading proved astute with Mitchell Starc getting rid of the opposition's best batter Dean Elgar in the fifth over itself. Cummins himself opened his tally in the 10th over by having Rassie van der Dussen caught behind and paving the path for Scott Boland to create chaos with South Africa on their knees at 27/2. Two scalps in the next over meant the visitors were down and out at 27/4, even as Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne aimed to rebuild the innings. 

