AUS vs SA | Twitters wows at Kagiso Rabada's vicious surprise gift to wrap up David Warner for golden duck

David Warner was shell-shocked as he returned to the pavillion for a golden duck

(cricket.com.au)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 11:20 AM

For four years, the cricketing fraternity was deprived of Test's fiercest rivalry in recent times but its return has seen the underdog Proteas showcase the venom they carry. Kagiso Rabada took one ball to deliver a stern message to the Aussies as a fierce bouncer got rid of David Warner for a duck.

Australia managed to bowl out South Africa for a low total in the first innings of the opening Test at Gabba in a much-anticipated clash. However, the Proteas have struck right back in a reminder of why contests between the two sides are regarded as the fiercest rivalry in modern cricketing history. Having last played each other in 2018 in a series plagued with controversies, the visitors have come Down Under with a much-inferior squad this time around when it comes to their batting. Yet, the Saffas have proved they are up to the task as long as their world-class bowling lineup is firing on all cylinders.

Opting to bowl first on arguably the greenest Gabba track for a Test in the ongoing century, Australia's pace trio of Scott Boland, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc demolished the Proteas middle-order. Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreyne fought back but Nathan Lyon eventually cleaned up the tail to bowl South Africa out for 152. In response, David Warner and Usman Khawaja walked out to bat after Tea and the former took strike against the former number-ranked Test bowler in the world, Kagiso Rabada.

The right-arm quick charged in with venom and straight up delivered a searing bouncer that kept on climbing as it approached the opener. A surprised Warner leapt up in the air in a desperate attempt to survive but in a wild scramble could only get his gloves to the ball. The red cherry ballooned in the air and seemed to be heading to safety over short leg, only for Khaya Zondo to leap in the air, in a worthy impression of Michael Jordan's famous Jumpman pose, and grabbed the Kookaburra in one hand in a sensational catch. the electric start to the innings sent Twiteratti into a frenzy, setting up an enticing last session of play on Day 1.

