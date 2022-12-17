AUS vs SA | Twitters wows at Kagiso Rabada's vicious surprise gift to wrap up David Warner for golden duck

Australia managed to bowl out South Africa for a low total in the first innings of the opening Test at Gabba in a much-anticipated clash. However, the Proteas have struck right back in a reminder of why contests between the two sides are regarded as the fiercest rivalry in modern cricketing history. Having last played each other in 2018 in a series plagued with controversies, the visitors have come Down Under with a much-inferior squad this time around when it comes to their batting. Yet, the Saffas have proved they are up to the task as long as their world-class bowling lineup is firing on all cylinders.