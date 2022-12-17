BAN vs IND | Twitter lauds Rishabh Pant as his lightning-quick stumping reminds everyone of MS Dhoni

Today at 4:25 PM
MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the best finishers, and his lightning-quick stumpings were used to attract fans even more. Rishabh Pant, by stumping Nurul Hasan, showed the world how improved wicket-keeper he has become in recent times as many have even compared him with Dhoni himself.
Rishabh Pant had a memorable outing on Saturday on Day 4 of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram. At stumps, Bangladesh reached 272/6 after resuming on 42/0. Pant, after Virat Kohli dropped a sitter at first slip, showed his reflex to grab an excellent diving catch, and then pulled off a sharp stumping to send his counterpart Nurul Hasan back to the pavilion. More precisely, the latter reminded everyone of MS Dhoni, who, during his playing days, often pulled off clever stumpings with the big gloves.
It was the last ball of the 88th over from Axar Patel which Nurul Hasan, with the aim for a drive, pushed forward. Pant, immediately after collecting the ball, broke the stumps and appealed the leg umpire with confidence. The replay showed Nurul’s back leg was outside the crease and on the air when Pant dislodged the bails. In fact, it was so quick to the naked eye that Twitterati even compared the 25-year-old with his idol, MS Dhoni.
