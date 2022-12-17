BAN vs IND | Twitter lauds Rishabh Pant as his lightning-quick stumping reminds everyone of MS Dhoni

It was the last ball of the 88th over from Axar Patel which Nurul Hasan, with the aim for a drive, pushed forward. Pant, immediately after collecting the ball, broke the stumps and appealed the leg umpire with confidence. The replay showed Nurul’s back leg was outside the crease and on the air when Pant dislodged the bails. In fact, it was so quick to the naked eye that Twitterati even compared the 25-year-old with his idol, MS Dhoni.